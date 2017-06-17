‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Scandal Probe Should Soon Be Resolved

While more reports and statements continue to come out about the scandal surrounding Bachelor in Paradise, there may actually be a resolution soon.

A new report from Entertainment Weekly suggests that the official probe into the situation is nearly complete.

No law enforcement have been involved at this point but in their initial statement, Warner Bros. said, “We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise‘ in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations.

They continued, “Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

It seems their investigation may soon be complete if the new report is accurate.

In the days after it was first announced that Bachelor in Paradise had shut down production, we learned that the alleged “misconduct” was between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corrine Olympios. Reportedly, the two were drinking heavily, and things started to heat up when they got into a jacuzzi.

Jackson has been accused of making sexual advances on Olympios while she was extremely inebriated and potentially unable to consent to what was happening.

He staunchly refutes the allegations and has even called for footage of the encounter to be released, as he believes it will vindicate him.

Sources close to the cast of Bachelor in Paradise have spoken to TMZ and they say a female cast member walked by Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson when they were hooking up in the pool.

They also said that Corinne yelled out the anonymous cast member’s name and appeared to be “very with it.” They suggest she was coherent during the whole incident.

Additionally, the cast member is rumored to have told people that she would have broken up the situation if she thought Corinne was too inebriated.

She also says cameras were following her as she walked by, which means the entire thing should have been caught on tape.

In response, Marty Singer, Corinne’s attorney, stated, “If nothing inappropriate happened, why did production get shut down? Something serious clearly happened.”

No official word at this time if the new season will air as scheduled, or even resume filming at all, but ABC has not yet officially pulled it from the schedule so it’s likely they’re waiting for the results of the probe to make a decision.