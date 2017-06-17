Bachelor In Paradise’s Corinne Olympios Allegedly So Drunk She Face Planted

As the probe into alleged misconduct on the Bachelor in Paradise set is wrapping up, details have emerged about Corinne Olympios’ behavior the night of the incident.

TMZ spoke with sources involved with Olympios’ legal representation, who say she was extremely intoxicated and unable to consent while with Demario Jackson. She was allegedly so inebriated she fell over and face-planted into the jacuzzi.

Before the incident, she reportedly had half a bottle of champagne, mixed drinks with hard liquor and one or two shots.

There have been a myriad of reports about the night in question, but it really comes down the allegations in this report. Regardless of whether Olympios seemed “very with it” as one report put it, if she was drunk consent could not have been given at any time.

Jackson has repeatedly claimed his innocence and wants the alleged tape of the incident released. Olympios has found legal counsel and wants to understand what exactly happened to her on the night in question.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened the night of June 4,” she said in a statement. “Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has not become my reality.”

She continued, “As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening,” the statement continued.”

The Bachelor in Paradise has been shut down in the wake of the incident and will not be airing new episodes any time soon.