Are the ‘American Idol’ Judges Returning for Season 2 on ABC

ABC made a huge announcement on Friday that the revival of American Idol would return for a second season on the network. But with the announcement came a question — would the judges panel of Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie return as well?

According to Bryan, that appears to be the case. The country music star posted a video to his social media following the announcement, where he indicated he and his fellow judges will be back.

“Hey guys, Luke here. Big news, American Idol is coming back for season two, and it’s all because of you guys, the music fans out there, for bringing it back,” Bryan said in his Twitter video. “Thanks for tuning in this season, keep voting on this season and we’re so excited we get Year 2.”

Katy Perry followed suit, posting a gif of herself, Bryan, Richie and host Ryan Seacrest smiling towards the camera while on set of the show.

Y’ALL! I’m having TWO ✌🏼 much fun to stop now… so why don’t we keep it going!? 🚨 🔈EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE that @lukebryanofficial, @lionelrichie, @ryanseacrest and yours truly will be BACK with another season of #AmericanIdol on @ABCnetwork 🎤⤵️🌟 pic.twitter.com/WyhCHgYtDC — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 4, 2018

“Y’ALL! I’m having TWO much fun to stop now… so why don’t we keep it going!? EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE that [Luke Bryan], [Lionel Richie], [Ryan Seacrest] and yours truly will be BACK with another season of [American Idol] on [ABC Network],” Perry wrote.

Richie also got in on the fun with a gif of the trio dancing onstage.

“When you find out you get to do another [American Idol] season with [Luke Bryan] & [Katy Perry],” Richie wrote.

While it will be the show’s second season at the ABC Network, it will be the competition’s 17th season overall.

“We knew that American Idol on ABC would unleash an opportunity for singers from all walks of life to realize their dreams and that these incredible contestants would have America rooting for their success,” Channing Dungey, ABC Entertainment president, said of the renewal. “I am thrilled that Katy, Luke, Lionel and Ryan will be back to once again embark on this Idol journey with us to discover the next crop of inspiring talent.”

The final seven contestants in the current season of Idol are Gabby Barrett, Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Jurnee, Maddie Poppe, Catie Turner and Michael J. Woodard.

The next episode will air Sunday, 8 p.m. ET on ABC.