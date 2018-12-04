‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Says ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Return as Khal Drogo Is ‘Impossible’

Jason Momoa has bad news for fans that were hoping to see him return to Game of Thrones for the final season.

Momoa played the warlord Dothraki leader Khal Drogo in season 1 of Game of Thrones. He was a controversial figure, taking Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) as his child bride, yet coming to love her and treat her with respect. Drogo died an ironic and tragic death at the end of the season, and in a new radio interview, Momoa said that no amount of blood magic could bring him back.

“It’s impossible. He can’t. No, I’m sorry,” Momoa said on Entertainment Weekly‘s Sirius XM show.

Drogo’s death served more as character development for Daenerys than anything else. He was wounded while raiding a village, and the local witch Daenerys trusted to heal him put a curse on him instead for revenge. His body was burned on a pyre, and from the ashes Daenerys’ three dragons were born.

Still, many fans have held out hope for Drogo based on the witch’s words. Mirri Maz Duur (Mia Soteriou) brought Drogo back to life, yet he was more like a zombie than anything else. Angrily, Daenerys asked when he would “be as he was.”

“When the sun rises in the west, sets in the east,” Mirri Maz Duur responded. “When the seas go dry and the mountains blow in the wind like leaves.”

To many fans, this sounds like a prophecy of things to come in Game of Thrones Season 8. They maintain that Drogo will appear after Westeros undergoes a magnetic pole shift or a cataclysmic disaster. Momoa did his best to assuage these theories.

“Ah, guys, I don’t know,” he said in the interview. “HE’S DEAD. I think I’m the only character in history to be dead for nine years and everyone still be like wanting. I love you, but he’s dead.”

While Drogo will most likely be absent from Season 8, we could see Momoa back amongst his Game of Thrones co-stars next year. Last winter, Momoa visited the set of the series during filming, sparking rumors of his return. At the time, he said he was just dropping by to say hi, but with more recent news of the cast reunion, he could have been covering up bigger plans.

Back in October, Sean Bean revealed that he and some other former cast members had gathered in Belfast to film a reunion special, hosted by Conan O’Brien.

“Conan O’Brien did this thing, it was the last episode, so we all got together,” Bean said at the time. “It’s funny with work, you don’t really keep in touch. You do so many types of jobs in that part of the world. It’s just like whenever I see old friends or even old drama school friends, it’s just the same, we pick up where we left off last time.”

Whatever they say, you can never be too sure with Game of Thrones. The show is notoriously secretive, and it is plagued with ominous catch phrases, including “what is dead may never die,” and “all men must die.”



Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres in April of 2019.