Apple TV+ Producing Series Based on Legendary Science Fiction Novel

Apple TV+ has announced that it will be producing a new series based on the legendary science fiction novel Neuromancer, by William Gibson. The show will follow a "damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets," per an official synopsis.

"We're incredibly excited to be bringing this iconic property to Apple TV+," said creators and executive producers JD Dillard (Devotion) and Graham Roland (Dark Winds). "Since we became friends nearly 10 years ago, we've looked for something to team up on, so this collaboration marks a dream come true. 'Neuromancer' has inspired so much of the science fiction that's come after it and we're looking forward to bringing television audiences into Gibson's definitive 'cyberpunk' world."

(Photo: Apple TV+)

Neuromancer will be executive produced by Roland and Dillard, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television; Anonymous Content; Drake, Adel 'Future' Nur, and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment; and Zack Hayden and Gibson.

The debut novel by Gibson, Neuromancer has been praised as one of the first and most-respected sci-fi works within the cyberpunk genre and has received numerous accolades, including the Nebula Award, the Philip K. Dick Award, and the Hugo Award. The novel served as the first book in the Sprawl trilogy and was followed by Count Zero and Mona Lisa Overdrive.