Another ‘Twin Peaks’ Continuation Was ‘Forming’ Ahead of David Lynch’s Death, Co-Creator Says

Twin Peaks nearly made another comeback prior to co-creator David Lynch’s death.

Lynch, who spearheaded the mystery drama with Mark Frost, died in January at 78 from emphysema.

Twin Peaks originally ran for two seasons in the early ‘90s on ABC and also had a prequel film, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, which was released in 1992. In 2017, there was a third season revival consisting of 18 episodes that aired on Showtime. Evidently, that wasn’t going to be all. Frost spoke to NME about Lynch previously implying he was interested in expanding the world of Twin Peaks by way of Sheryl Lee’s Eat at Judy’s waitress Carrie Page. He admitted that he was talking about continuing the series “a little bit.”

“We had a little bit of a recipe forming; nothing terribly formal, but it was in the wind,” Frost explained. “I felt there were uncertainties about his health, so I didn’t press him on it, but nothing really stopped the flow of his creativity. I’m kind of the same way, so yeah, we’ll see what happens.”

As for what could have happened in a potential new Twin Peaks continuation, Frost shared he doesn’t know yet. “It’s still kind of too soon, but it’s something I’ll get around to thinking about long and hard.” Whether Frost still plans to continue thinking about those ideas without Lynch is unknown, but it sounds like it’s not quite out of his mind just yet, so it’s always possible.

Twin Peaks still remains a favorite among fans to this day, with the entire series – revival and movie included – available to stream. Stars Mädchen Amick and Michael Horse even reunited in January on the heels of Lynch’s death, while Kyle MacLachlan and other stars paid tribute to the creator and producer.

Twin Peaks starred an ensemble cast that also included Michael Ontkea, Dana Ashbrook, Richard Beymer, Lara Flynn Boyle, Sherilyn Fenn, Warren Frost, Peggy Lipton, James Marshall, Everette McGill, Jack nance, Ray Wise, Joan Chen, Piper Laurie, Kimmy Robertson, Eric Da Re, Harry Goaz, and Russ Tamblyn. The series followed an investigation led by FBI special agent Dale Cooper (MacLachlan) into the murder of local teenager Laura Palmer (Lee). Whether or not the show will come back again is unknown, but anything is possible.