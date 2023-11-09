Another Major Cartoon Network Show Is Canceled

Cartoon Network has canceled Jessica's Big Little World, according to animation editor Mark T. Collins. Collins works on the series Craig of the Creek, and he made a post on the show's subreddit this week announcing progress on an upcoming movie. During the discussion with fans, Collins mentioned that the spinoff series Jessica's Big Little World will not be renewed for more episodes.

Collins told fans that the Craig of the Creek movie is finished and will be released later this year, and one fan responded: "That's good to hear. Now all that's left is to support Jessica's Big Little World and hope it gets renewed for more seasons." Sadly, Collins answered: "There won't be any more episodes, I'm afraid." In follow-up comments, Collins explained that Jessica's Big Little World will still finish its current season with 20 episodes in total, but after that there won't be any more. He said that it is part of a strategic shift at Cartoon Network mandated by executives higher up in Warner Bros. Discovery.

(Photo: Courtesy of WarnerMedia)

"The new regime doesn't want to do pre-school shows," Collins wrote. To be clear, according to IMDb Collins does not work on Jessica's Big Little World, which is a spinoff of Craig of the Creek. While Craig of the Creek is an adventure series about pre-teens exploring the fantastical world in the woods around their Maryland suburb, Jessica's Big Little World is about Craig's little sister (Lucia Cunningham) on microcosmic adventures of her own. The two shows share plenty of personnel and cast, but Collins is not among them. He did not say where he had heard that the show was canceled.

Collins' comments have not been confirmed and so far there has been no official confirmation from Cartoon Network, but with all the cuts to the cable outlet in recent years it's not hard to believe that pre-school-aged shows would be dropped altogether. It's also worth noting that Collins' Reddit account is not verified in any official way, but he has been active for several years and and has proven to fans' satisfaction that he is who he says he is.

Cartoon Network has not confirmed the status of Craig of the Creek either, though series co-creator Ben Levin did last year. Collins seemed to fuel those rumors with his post, writing that "the animation for the last episode comes in on Friday" while "the other 9 [episodes] are in various states of completion." The Craig of the Creek movie will be set before the events of the TV series, so it seems like the story is hurtling toward its ending. Fans can stream Craig of the Creek and Jessica's Little Big World both on Max.