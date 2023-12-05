'Jessica's Big Little World' Canceled at Cartoon Network — What to Know

Cartoon Network has reportedly canceled Jessica's Little Big World, its spinoff of Craig of the Creek meant for younger viewers. Animation editor Mark T. Collins shared the sad news with fans on Reddit last month, though so far there has been no grander announcement. As the news spreads, fans are mourning Jessica's Little Big World on social media.

Collis is an editor who has worked on Craig of the Creek for years, though he does not work on Jessica's Little Big World. Still, the two productions are closely tied together, and Collins is aware of the changes at Cartoon Network. He wrote that the network does not want to produce content for this age group in general. However, he wrote that Jessica's Little Big World will finish its current season with 20 episodes in total, so it won't stop all at once. Instead, it will simply not be renewed for another season.

"The new regime doesn't want to do pre-school shows," Collins wrote. To be clear, according to IMDb Collins does not work on Jessica's Big Little World, which is a spinoff of Craig of the Creek. While Craig of the Creek is an adventure series about pre-teens exploring the fantastical world in the woods around their Maryland suburb, Jessica's Big Little World is about Craig's little sister (Lucia Cunningham) on microcosmic adventures of her own. The two shows share plenty of personnel and cast, but Collins is not among them. He did not say where he had heard that the show was canceled.

Collins' comments have not been confirmed and so far there has been no official confirmation from Cartoon Network, but with all the cuts to the cable outlet in recent years it's not hard to believe that pre-school-aged shows would be dropped altogether. It's also worth noting that Collins' Reddit account is not verified in any official way, but he has been active for several years and and has proven to fans' satisfaction that he is who he says he is.

Cartoon Network has not confirmed the status of Craig of the Creek either, though series co-creator Ben Levin did last year. Collins seemed to fuel those rumors with his post, writing that "the animation for the last episode comes in on Friday" while "the other 9 [episodes] are in various states of completion." The Craig of the Creek movie will be set before the events of the TV series, so it seems like the story is hurtling toward its ending. Fans can stream Craig of the Creek and Jessica's Little Big World both on Max.