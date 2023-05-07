Cartoon Network's Next Big Reboot Confirmed

Cartoon Network and HBO Max are teaming up to reboot a fan-favorite series – Totally Spies! The beloved action-comedy originally aired from 2001 to 2008 with an additional season in 2016. The network has now confirmed that another season is coming sometime in 2024.

Totally Spies follows teenage high schoolers and undercover secret agents Sam, Clover and Alex. According to a press release by Banijay Kids & Family, the new season will find the trio moving to a new city and facing a whole new roster of villains. In the U.S., the show will premiere initially on Cartoon Network before it is added to Max shortly after. Since the show is an international production, distribution has often been a problem, but in this case it will apparently be available on Max all around the world. The new season will consist of 26 episodes, each about 22 minutes long.

"With strong female leads and an aesthetic that has inspired a generation, Totally Spies is an iconic show with a hugely passionate global fanbase, eager to join the agents on their latest adventures," said Banijay CEO Benoît Di Sabatino. "The new series stays true to all the key elements that make the show so popular, but has been lovingly updated for a new audience, reflecting the modern challenges faced by both high-schoolers and spies alike!"

WBD executive Aurelie Wack added: "We are thrilled to be bringing the much-awaited iconic spy trio Sam, Clover, and Alex to Max and Cartoon Network in EMEA. We cannot wait to welcome Totally Spies' passionate fanbase to our platforms and introduce the girls to a brand new audience. With strong female leads and a diverse offering of modern themes, the France-produced hit Totally Spies broadens our appeal and demonstrates our commitment to European content."

Totally Spies was created by Vincent Chalvon-Demersay and David Michel, and it followed three teenage girls who secretly worked as undercover agents for the "World Organization of Human Protection," or "WOOHP." The fandom for the show never died down and this is not the first time it has been revived. After the end of Season 5 a prequel film came out, and a few years later a sixth season aired in some parts of the world as well. In the U.S., the easiest place to find it is on Amazon Prime Video at the time of this writing.

Totally Spies is beloved for its riffs on the spy-fi genre – complete with frequent nods to beloved franchises like James Bond and Charlie's Angels. At the same time, it appealed to an audience eager to see girls in heroic roles as action leads, and for that, it is still remembered fondly. Many fans are already gearing up for the revival over on social media. In the meantime, Totally Spies is streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.