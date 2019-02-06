Anna Faris’ Sitcom ‘Mom’ Renewed for Seasons 7 and 8

CBS is giving Mom two more years of Anna Faris, Allison Janney comedy series.

The renewal comes as studio Warner Bros. TV secured new deals with he series stars following lengthy negotiations leading to major salary increases for Seasons 7 and 8.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The move is similar to the two-season renewal for Chuck Lorre’s hit series The Big Bang Theory when the series’ cast reached two-year agreements with Warner Bros. in 2017.

“We’re exceptionally proud to have Mom on our air; a high-quality, signature comedy with characters viewers love, that also brings strength and stability to our lineup,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment said in a statement released by Deadline. “Under Chuck Lorre’s extraordinary leadership and with his outstanding writing and production team, we look forward to having Mom on CBS for many years to come.”

SEVP Thom Sherman added, “We’re fortunate to have the gifted talents of Anna and Allison, with their wit, intelligence and incomparable comic skill, heading up such a brilliant cast on this noteworthy series.”

The outlet reports Faris and Janney have parity and their new salaries are more than $350,000 per episode, doubling their current pay. The series’ star reportedly also increased their backend participation, as their old contracts were up at the end of the current sixth season.

Mom has been strong ratings performer for CBS and WBTV. The show is currently the network’s #3 comedy series among total viewers behind Lorre’s Big Bang Theory and spinoff series Young Sheldon.

The series crossed the 100-episode mark in Season 5, and has been sold to TV Land and CMT for syndication and to the Tribune stations in broadcast syndication.

Created by Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky and Gemma Baker, the series stars Faris and Janney as mother and daughter Christy and Bonnie Plunkett, who, after having been estranged for years while both struggling with addiction, attempt to get their lives back on track and their improve their relationship by trying to stay sober together.

Mom also is one of the few sitcoms to feature two female leads, both played by accomplished actresses. Mom was the first television show for Faris, who had built a noteworthy film career before signing on for the show. Janney is one of television’s most beloved actresses, having won seven Emmys, including two for Mom, and won an Academy Award in 2018 for her supporting role on I, Tonya.

With the renewal of Mom, the series joins previously renewed new series FBI, God Friended Me, Magnum P.I. and The Neighborhood for the 2019-2020 CBS schedule, along with the final season of Criminal Minds.

The series also stars Mimi Kennedy, Jamie Pressly, Beth Hall and William Fichtner. The show airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.