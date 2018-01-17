Ann Curry on Matt Lauer Allegations: ‘I Am Not Surprised’

Ann Curry said she was “not surprised” by the sexual misconduct allegations made against Matt Lauer, her former Today show co-host, late last year.

.@AnnCurry says she is “not surprised” about the allegations against former “TODAY” co-host Matt Lauer. #AnnCurryThisMorning pic.twitter.com/2nPl3By1tS — CBS This Morning ❄️ (@CBSThisMorning) January 17, 2018

Curry appeared on CBS This Morning on Wednesday and opened up about her thoughts on Lauer’s abuse of power.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am not surprised by the allegations,” she said.

When asked what she means by that, Curry responded that she doesn’t want to hurt anyone.

“Now I’m walking down that road. I’m trying not to hurt people. I know what it’s like to be publicly humiliated. I never did anything wrong to be publicly humiliated and I don’t want to cause that kind of pain to somebody else.”

She then went on to hint that others may have known about Lauer’s alleged predatory behavior over the years.

“I can say, because you’re asking me a very direct question … I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed,” Curry said. “I think it would be surprising if someone said that they didn’t see that. It was verbal sexual harassment.”

Curry went on to say that sexual harassment is so prevalent that she doesn’t know a single woman in her industry — including herself — who hasn’t experienced a form of it.

“I don’t know a single woman who has not endured some form of sexual harassment and many women have endured workplace sexual harassment. It’s happened to me in multiple jobs. It is a way of sidelining women,” she said.

“We clearly are waking up to a reality and injustice that has been occurring for sometime. I think it will continue to occur until the glass ceiling is finally broken,” Curry added.

Curry, who was ousted from “Today” in 2012, previously told PEOPLE she was “still really processing” the news of Lauer’s firing from NBC, but she expressed unwavering support of the rising women’s movement.

“The women’s movement got us into the workplace, but it didn’t make us safe once we got there,” she said. “And the battle lines are now clear. We need to move this revolution forward and make our workplaces safe.”

While Curry has not spoken out about harassment of misconduct she experienced or witnessed at Lauer’s hands, Lauer joked during a 2008 roast he had sexual relations with Curry and former co-anchor Katie Couric.

The former NBC morning host previously told PEOPLE she was “still really processing” the news of Lauer’s termination, but she expressed unwavering support of the rising women’s movement.

“The women’s movement got us into the workplace, but it didn’t make us safe once we got there,” she said. “And the battle lines are now clear. We need to move this revolution forward and make our workplaces safe.”

While Curry has not spoken out about harassment or misconduct she experienced or witnessed at Lauer’s hands, Lauer joked during a 2008 roast he had sexual relations with Curry and former co-anchor Katie Couric.