‘Animal Kingdom’ Season 7: Why TNT Isn’t Making Another Season

TNT series Animal Kingdom ended in 2022 after six seasons, but it wasn’t canceled.

Based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name, Animal Kingdom has gotten a resurgence thanks to streaming.

The crime drama premiered in 2016 and starred an ensemble cast that included Ellen Barkin, Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Daniella Alonso, Molly Gordon, Carolina Guerra, Sohvi Rodriguez, Leila George, Jon Beavers, and Rigo Sanchez. Animal Kingdom centers on the Codys, a criminal family enterprise set in Oceanside, California that is governed by the respected matriarch.

In 2021, TNT renewed Animal Kingdom for a sixth and final season. Deadline reported at the time that cast and crew were notified of a pending pickup two months prior to the renewal. Although there aren’t any plans for a new season or spinoff, TNT’s former general manager, Brett Weitz, didn’t rule it out while speaking to Deadline.

“John [Wells] knows how much we love him and love working with him,” he said. “In our jobs, you want to nudge the creators, you don’t want to force them into a decision. So, when he’s ready and he feels like there’s a natural evolution to that show or spinoff, not only is my door open, but there’s probably a slot on the air for him to do that. He could do no wrong in my books.”

Animal Kingdom was not canceled, but rather just concluded after Season 6. The series finale aired in August 2022 and saw Cole’s J turning his back on Deran (Weary) and Craig (Robson) during a shootout with the cops. Later, Craig and Deran robbed a convenience store, where the store’s owner shot and killed Craig. Deran promised his dying brother he would be a father figure to his son. As for J, he set up a fatal drug overdose for his girlfriend Penny (Stevie Lynn Jones), and he was later all alone at a tropical location.

Although Animal Kingdom is no more, fans can still watch the series in full on Netflix. It also sounds like there’s still a possibility that Animal Kingdom could come back in some way, shape, or form, but considering John Wells is busy on The Pitt, that might be taking up most of his focus, along with other shows he’s working on.