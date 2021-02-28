Andy Samberg's Best Awards Show Moments

Award show season is here once again, but whatever stunts the hosts and performers may go for this year, they are unlikely to top the incomparable Andy Samberg. Samberg has hosted and co-hosted several huge award shows over the last decade, and he typically receives rave reviews. If you're wondering who set the bar so high for these events, look no further.

Samberg has put his musical comedy stylings to perfect use in several award shows recently, including the 2019 Golden Globes, where he co-hosted with Sandra Oh. Some fans may compare that performance to this weekend's show with co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, though the circumstances are admittedly different. Still, Samberg is practically synonymous with award shows these days, and his highlight reels are making the rounds on social media as usual.

Samberg has hosted several awards shows in his career, including the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards back in 2015. He is notorious for his high-production skits, his outlandish gags and his unapologetic comedy.

Samberg's professional career actually began with an awards show, in many ways. In 2005, before he and his comedy troupe The Lonely Island had really made their mark on the scene, they were hired to write for the 2005 MTV Movie Awards. The show was a huge success, and coupled with their viral Internet fame, it launched the trio into the mainstream.

Later that year, The Lonely Island was hired on Saturday Night Live, where they popularized Digital Shorts, now a staple of the show. They have gone on to do huge A-list collaborations, feature films, lauded TV and other work in the industry, yet Samberg and his friends are still known for award show stunts.

So far, Samberg has not been selected for any new award show slots this year, but judging by the popularity of his old sketches online, producers should be knocking down his door with offers. Here is a look at Samberg's most popular award show performances over the years.