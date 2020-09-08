✖

Since first breaking out onto the scene in Late Night With Conan O'Brien in 1993 as the eponymous talk show host's sidekick, Andy Richter has gone on to great success as both an actor and comedian in a plethora of movies and TV shows. However, it's his first starring role in the out-of-the-box cult sitcom Andy Richter Controls the Universe after leaving O'Brien that has fans still wanting more almost 20 years later. While Richter doesn't see the FOX comedy getting a revival anytime soon, he tells PopCulture.com exclusively the cast of his titular sitcom is coming together for a virtual cast reunion this month.

"We're doing a cast reunion online Zoom table read for Andy Richter Controls the Universe, and all the original cast members are back. Andy Daly's coming in to read some parts — sitting at home on his computer and playing along with us," Richter said in our series, PopCulture @ Home of the event benefiting charity. "We're raising money for a food bank here in L.A. I encourage people to check it out because it will be fun, and there'll be conversation ahead of time. We all miss each other. We miss people anyway, but those guys especially, we miss each other. We haven't seen each other in a long time."

Benefiting the International Rescue Committee and L.A. Regional Food Bank, the Zoom reunion finds Richter reuniting with co-stars Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds), Jonathan Slavin (Dr. Ken), James Patrick Stuart (General Hospital), Irene Malloy (Grosse Pointe) and Patricia Belcher (Bones). Additionally, creator and showrunner Victor Fresco (Santa Clarita Diet) will join in for a live table read and a conversation about what the show means to them all these years later.

(Photo: 20th Century Fox / Paramount Network Television)

Andy Richter Controls the Universe ran from 2002 to 2003 on FOX and went on to become certified fresh years later on Rotten Tomatoes with Season 1 earning a 90% freshness score, while its sophomore season earned 100%. Totaling 19 episodes across two seasons, the show was canceled for its low ratings despite earning critical acclaim for its sharp, witty writing and performances. The series, starring Richter as the lead, found his character as an aspiring writer living in Chicago, looking to write short stories. However, the shy and socially inept Andy is forced to work as a technical manual writer for the fifth-largest company in America to pay his bills. The show saw a number of guest stars, including Richter's best friend, O'Brien, Jon Cryer, Molly Sims and June Lockhart.

While in conversation with Richter for his new Audible series Vroom Vroom, the comedian also opened up about the possibility of a revival or spinoff for Andy Richter Controls the Universe and Andy Barker, P.I., suggesting he doesn't think it will transpire because a lot of time has passed. "I don't think it's going to happen because I'm older — especially Andy Richter Controls the Universe was about a guy in his early thirties, and I'm 53, so I don't think I could really sell that anymore," he said. "Andy Barker [P.I.] could probably go, but there wasn't a strong enough fan base for it."

For more information on the virtual cast reunion streaming Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET with the stars of Andy Richter Controls the Universe, head to House Seats to buy your tickets. The stream will remain onsite until Sept. 20 until midnight ET. Keep it locked to PopCulture.com for more with Richter and all your favorite stars!