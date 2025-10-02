‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Suddenly Ends 16-Year Las Vegas Residency

Those in Sin City looking to see Terry Fator will have to find another time. It’s been reported that his long-running Las Vegas show is over.

Fator won America’s Got Talent in 2007. He announced recently that his ventriloquial production at The Strat Theater is ending, and soon, ending his nearly 17-year stint..

“Las Vegas will always be my home, and I’ve loved every moment performing at The Strat for fans from all over the globe,” Fator said in a statement issued by a PR rep. “I can’t wait to bring my characters, comedy, and music to symphony stages, share some brand-new television projects, and expand my touring schedule with an all-new road show.”

At the time of his announcement, he did not make his show’s end known on his social media profiles. This summer he performed first show with the Las Vegas Philharmonic at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. He moved his show to The Strat in May 2024.

Of the show’s impact and ending, SPI Entertainment founder Adam Steck said: “It has been an absolute honor to produce Terry’s show at The Strat,” and wished Fator well in continuing to perform his show to audiences.

The reason for the show ending is reportedly due to low ticket sales this year. He performed 200 shows at the theater, and more than 3,500 overall in Las Vegas.

Fator’s arrived in Las Vegas to sold-out shows at the Las Vegas Hilton in 2007, just after winning the reality competition show. In February 2009, he opened a hit residency production at The Mirage, in a theater that would later be named for him, which he headlined until 2020 before moving to New York-New York at the upper-level Liberty Loft after a temporary run at the former Zumanity Theater through the pandemic reopening.