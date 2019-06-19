‘America’s Got Talent’ Host Terry Crews Gives Golden Buzzer to Uplifting Detroit Youth Choir

Terry Crews was floored by the Detroit Youth Choir on America’s Got Talent this week, giving them his coveted golden buzzer.

Crews was swelling with hometown pride on Tuesday’s episode of AGT. The host became the champion for a group of inner-city kids between the ages of 8 and 18, with a 21-year-old choir director Anthony White leading them in song. After seeing them perform, Crews gave the choir his seal of approval.

“Every young woman and man on this stage represents me and where I came from,” Terry Crews said. The actor hails from Flint, Michigan originally, and he saw a hint of himself in them. He spoke to reporters from PEOPLE after the fact as well, saying that the Detroit Youth Choir had “groundbreaking creativity.”

“Here you have first-timers, guys who have never had an audience this big,” he added.

Of course, Crews was not the only one taken with the choir’s performance. All four judges and the audience itself was amazed when the group performed a swelling chorus cover of “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. The acapella number was combined with a precise dance routine.

The triumphant display had Crews fighting back tears. The actor was overcome with pride, and he made absolutely certain that they would get to go on in the competition.

“I remember sitting at my window in Flint, Michigan, dreaming and wanting to make it, and wanting to be here. And they’re here,” Crews said. “They did so well! I have to do this!”

“Mr. White, all it takes is one person to believe in a young man or woman for them to reach their dreams, and you are that man, sir!” he went on.

White was grateful for the praise, and he wanted to make sure that the kids got their due as well. The choir director said that hometown pride was a big part of their mission, so he was glad that Crews recognized them on that level.

“Our mission is to show the young people from Detroit can be somebody,” White said. “We give [the kids] something positive to come and be a part of. We can take that little bit of talent, pour some water on it and grow it.”

Crews took over as the host of America’s Got Talent just this season after the departure of Tyra Banks. He first appeared on the spinoff series Champions last spring, and he told people that he loves seeing hard-working creative people get this opportunity.

“This is your shot: why not you? There’s a real big belief that some people just have it and some people don’t. But that’s not the truth,” Crews said. “The truth is people have worked for what they got. People who pay the price and people who are willing to do that. Only you have what you have. No one else can sing like you or dance like you.”



America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.