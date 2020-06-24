America's Got Talent' Fans Think Howie Mandel Has Been Too 'Tough' on the Competition
America's Got Talent continued to showcase the best of the best on Tuesday night's episode. Although, one judge, in particular, wasn't vibing with very many of the performances. As many users on Twitter noted, Howie Mandel seemed to be the "tough" judge on the most recent episode of the series, as the judge said "no" to several of the fantastic acts that performed during the program.
On Tuesday night, Eric Stonestreet joined the judging panel, which provided for a fun Modern Family reunion with his former co-star Sofia Vergara, who joined AGT as a judge for Season 15. Stonestreet filled in for Heidi Klum, who missed multiple tapings of the show due to an illness. While there was much talk about the newest judge on the panel, for many, their attention was actually on Mandel's critiques for the various performers who showcased their talents. Despite the fact many of the performances garnered a great deal of audience approval, as well as the support from Vergara, Stonestreet and Simon Cowell, the Deal or No Deal host was not afraid to express his honest opinions regarding a number of the spectacular performances that took place.
In response, fans were also not afraid to express their own opinions about Mandel's decisions on the Tuesday night episode. And they had plenty to say about the judge's "grumpy" ways and his no-holds-barred critiques.
The Tough Judge
#AGT— This_Dan_ (@ThisDan1) June 24, 2020
Surprised Howie or #Howdie has been the tough judge tonight. It was a good audition, good dancing n all, I don't expect him to be in the final maybe but def deserved to go thru i thought
Grumpy
Who pissed in Howie's corn flakes? He's awfully grumpy tonight. #AGT— Robb Woolford (@RobertPWoolford) June 24, 2020
Did He Watch The Same Act?
I legit have NO IDEA what in the heck Howie was watching there. It certainly wasn't the same act the REST of us saw. 😠 #AGT— Breonna Taylor (@YuGiOhFan2019) June 24, 2020
Very Serious
Howie is really Stern today #AGT #AmericasGotTalent— Kermitdrinkstea2 (@Tvpoll_rtfav2) June 24, 2020
Not Here For Howie
Howie is really obnoxious today. #AGT— Brookeʬ⁸⁴ (@brookecanary) June 24, 2020
"Mr. Nasty"
I guess the name Mr. nasty needs to go from Simon to Howie good grief #agt #americasgottalent that was a good rendition of the song!— Kermitdrinkstea2 (@Tvpoll_rtfav2) June 24, 2020
What's Up With Howie?
Howie’s an enemy of progress tonight! 😂 he’s here for no one. #AGT— Jane Igharo (@VictoriousJane) June 24, 2020