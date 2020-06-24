America's Got Talent' Fans Think Howie Mandel Has Been Too 'Tough' on the Competition

America's Got Talent continued to showcase the best of the best on Tuesday night's episode. Although, one judge, in particular, wasn't vibing with very many of the performances. As many users on Twitter noted, Howie Mandel seemed to be the "tough" judge on the most recent episode of the series, as the judge said "no" to several of the fantastic acts that performed during the program.

On Tuesday night, Eric Stonestreet joined the judging panel, which provided for a fun Modern Family reunion with his former co-star Sofia Vergara, who joined AGT as a judge for Season 15. Stonestreet filled in for Heidi Klum, who missed multiple tapings of the show due to an illness. While there was much talk about the newest judge on the panel, for many, their attention was actually on Mandel's critiques for the various performers who showcased their talents. Despite the fact many of the performances garnered a great deal of audience approval, as well as the support from Vergara, Stonestreet and Simon Cowell, the Deal or No Deal host was not afraid to express his honest opinions regarding a number of the spectacular performances that took place.

In response, fans were also not afraid to express their own opinions about Mandel's decisions on the Tuesday night episode. And they had plenty to say about the judge's "grumpy" ways and his no-holds-barred critiques.