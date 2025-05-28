‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Mourns Loss on Memorial Day

Memorial Day hit close to home for American Pickers star Mike Wolfe. In an Instagram post, he paid tribute to his grandfather, Rhesa, who he revealed died in the line of duty in 1945.

On Monday, May 26, the History Channel star, 60, honored his beloved hero in a post. He shared a picture of him in his uniform.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My grandfather, Rhesa Filmore Boor, lost his life aboard the USS Evans on May 11th, 1945 while serving our country,” Wolfe began his touching tribute. “Today, we honor the brave men & women who have given the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom.”

He added, “While I never got to meet my Grandfather, I’m so proud to be his grandson.” Wolfe included two black-and-white portraits of the fallen solider. He was met with love in the comment section of the post.

“What a legend! He’d be proud of you” one follower wrote. Another commented: “Cool that you have the history of your family.”

One follower commented: “My father lost his life on USS Morrison. My mother was pregnant with me. Grateful for the “greatest generation.” Another added: “At least you got these cool photos of him…. you should be proud.”

On a lighter note, Wolfe announced plans recently to revitalize his hometown of LeClaire, Iowa. he made the announcement in a podcast episode.

While appearing on This Old House Radio Hour, he discussed his hope of revitalizing Main Street in the town. He began by purchasing an old house, sharing that the three-story 1860s structure had once been a storefront that just so happened to have several interesting items left over. Now, he’s expanding his love of finding hidden treasures and opening up his own shop.

“When I leave here to go film and go into different communities and to go to Nashville, I always know I can come back here to kind of recharge my batteries because there’s such great energy here,” he said.