'American Idol' Judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Sob During Iam Tongi's Finale Performance

Luke Bryan and Katy Perry couldn't hold back their tears during Iam Tongi's emotional performance during the American Idol Season 21 finale Sunday night. Tongi delivered a moving performance of "Monsters" alongside James Blunt, the performance proving emotional for not only Tongi and Blunt, but also for the judges and audience members, who could be seen wiping away tears.

The Sunday night performance was a special one for both Tongi and Blunt. Blunt wrote "Monsters" as a tribute to his father, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 Kidney Disease. Tongi lost his own father to a kidney illness. As the duo took the stage and belted out the heart-wrenching track, Tongi at one point was seen wiping away tears. The singer was not alone in the emotional moment, as Jelly Roll could be seen comforting Tongi's mother in the crowd, with both Perry and Bryan shown crying and wiping away tears.

During his American Idol audition, Tongi revealed that his father "passed away a couple months ago," as he dedicated his audition performance of "Monsters" to his late father. The singer immediately won over the judges, who sent him through to Hollywood, with Tongi officially being crowned the Season 21 winner Sunday night.