'American Housewife,' 'The Goldbergs' Not on Tonight Due to Inauguration Special

ABC is changing its Wednesday night primetime slate, swapping out new episodes of American Housewife and The Goldbergs for a special on the 59th Presidential Inauguration. ABC News will air The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. that will provide reporting on and analysis of the historic moments from the day at 8 p.m. ET. Celebrating America, the primetime special previously announced by the presidential inaugural committee will follow at 8:30 p.m. ET. ABC says World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline will also present special editions.

Chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage with “World News Tonight” anchor and managing editor David Muir, Good Morning America co-anchors Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis. ABC News’ powerhouse political team will include chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, senior Congressional correspondent Mary Bruce, Nightline co-anchor Byron Pitts, chief global affairs correspondent and This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, World News Tonight weekend anchor and chief national affairs correspondent Tom Llamas, senior national correspondent Terry Moran, White House correspondent Rachel Scott, chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Good Morning America weekend co-anchor Eva Pilgrim, GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchor T.J. Holmes, chief national correspondent Matt Gutman, transportation correspondent Gio Benitez, correspondent Deborah Roberts, multiplatform reporter Faith Abubey, political director Rick Klein, deputy political director MaryAlice Parks, chief legal analyst Dan Abrams; contributors Chris Christie, Yvette Simpson, Rahm Emanuel,Heidi Heitkamp, Kate Shaw and Sara Fagen; and LBJ Foundation president and CEO and presidential historian Mark Updegrove.

ABC will pick up its regular schedule with a new episode of each show next week (Jan. 27). According to the network's synopsis, the upcoming installment of American Housewife will follow Greg (Diedrich Bader) and Katie (Katy Mixon), who's been roped into a double date with Principal Ablin (Jerry Lambert) and Maria (Julie Meyer) in an attempt to further his political aspirations. Meanwhile, Anna-Kat’s newfound popularity at school proves to be overwhelming. On the other hand, the new episode of The Goldbergs centers on Beverly, who enlists Erica's help to sue her cookbook publisher after finding her book in the bargain bin at a bookstore; Adam and Pops, who bond while taking a trip on the wild side.