‘American Horror Story’ Star Billie Lourd Reveals Series ‘Saved’ Her Life

American Horror Story star Bille Lourd credited the series and co-creator Ryan Murphy with saving her life after her mother, Carrie Fisher, died in December 2016.

Lourd, the 26-year-old daughter of Fisher and Bryan Lourd, made her acting debut in Murphy’s Scream Queens. After that show ended in 2016, Murphy cast her as Winter Anderson in American Horror Story: Cult. This year, she played Mallory in AHS: Apocalypse.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When Ryan offered me Cult, it was just a few months after my mom passed, and it honestly helped me process all of my emotions through these characters,” Lourd told Entertainment Tonight last week.

Lourd said being able to cry on screen as Winter “helped me cry for myself.”

“It’s been really healing and cathartic in an amazing way, and getting to be around all the incredible people on set, they’ve become like a family to me, and I cannot thank Ryan enough,” Lourd told ET. “Honestly, it kind of saved my life.”

While the finale of Apocalypse aired on Wednesday, Lourd was enjoying a much-needed vacation in the Bahamas.

“I love doing this show. It is so much fun and so challenging and has taught me so much. I would do as many seasons as they would offer me,” Lourd told the outlet. “I mean, obviously I would like to do, like, a sweet romantic comedy on the side too, but, like, this is my jam. I love this show so much. And I would do anything Ryan asked me to do. I trust him with all of my heart.”

Apocalypse was a crossover with the first season, Murder House, and the third, Coven. The all-star cast included AHS regulars Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter, Cody Fern and Leslie Grossman. Several past AHS stars, including Jessica Lange and Connie Britton, made guest appearances as their previous characters.

The season was set in a near future after a nuclear blast destroys most of the world and the Antichrist, played by Fern, arrives.

Lourd said it was “surreal” to join the talented ensemble cast, especially the stars of the Coven season. Some of them have since become her best friends.

“I feel so lucky, I pinch myself every day. It’s so fun,” she said.

Aside from her roles in Murphy’s shows, Lourd has also appeared in the new Star Wars movies as Lt. Connix and starred in Billionaire Boys Club this year. She will next star in Booksmart, Olivia Wilde’s feature film directing debut.

AHS will be back for a ninth season in 2019. In August, the show was renewed for a 10th season.

Photo credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images