‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Photos Reveal Main ‘Apocalypse’ Cast

FX unveiled the best glimpse yet of American Horror Story: Apocalypse‘s primary cast just one day before the season’s premiere on the network.

After months of speculation and teasers for the crossover between season one’s Murder House and season three’s Coven, the glimpse at the season’s main cast shows Apocalypse will have an arc of its own, with new characters attempting to survive in a post-nuclear society.

Though fans are excited to see some of their fan-favorite characters from previous seasons return to the series this season, new photos give a clue as to the fresh batch of characters viewers will either love or hate after the series premiere Wednesday.

Scroll through for a first look at the main cast of American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

Sarah Paulson as Wilhemina Venable

The queen of American Horror Story returns with a terrifying new character who, if the full trailer for the season is any indication, oversees the terrifying safe house known as Outpost 3.

The character seems to want a return to traditional values in a post-apocalyptic world and will go to vicious ends to see those values protected at her safe house.

Paulson will also be reprising her roles as Billie Dean Howard (Murder House) and Cordelia Foxx (Coven) during the season, as well as directing a special episode airing in October, which will feature the return of Jessica Lange.

Cody Fern as Michael Langdon

The Antichrist himself is taking over the reins of the world, as was foretold following his birth at the end of Murder House.

Fern, of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story fame, will play the role of Michael, the product of the rape of Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) by Rubber Man/Tate Langdon (Evan Peters).

In the trailer, it seems as though he has magical abilities that will contribute to the destruction of the world, so we’re excited to see how his story will unfold this season, which will likely include a family reunion with his parents.

Kathy Bates as Ms. Miriam Mead

Bates has not shied away from playing unhinged characters on previous seasons of American Horror Story, so we have high expectations for Miriam.

Though not much is known about the eerie character, she does appear to be one of the people working with Venable at Outpost 3, as well as an ally to Michael Langdon.

The trailer featured the already fan-favorite moment of an impressed Miriam saying “Hail Satan!” as she compliments Michael’s abilities.

Evan Peters as Mr. Gallant

Not much is known about Peters’ new character other than he is a hairdresser, and a comic relief role for Peters following his very draining role in season 7’s cult leader Kai. Mr. Gallant will also not be the only member of his family to end up in the terrifying Outpost 3 in the new season.

Peters, who has had a role on every season of the FX anthology series so far, will also reprise his career-changing role as Tate Langdon from Murder House.

Leslie Grossman as Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt

Coco does not seem to be a great person from the very beginning of the trailer, when she is seen telling her friend (played by Billy Eichner) that they have a plane waiting for them to leave town as the apocalypse is nigh, only for her to leave without him.

Her story clearly does not lead to a happy ending, as she is in the same plane that crashes and leads the passengers into Outpost 3, where sinners are punished and chances of escape come with serious risk of radiation poisoning. But hey, at least she’s rocking this dress.

Adina Porter as Dinah Stevens

How Dinah ended up at Outpost 3 is one of the mysteries that haunt AHS fans before the premiere, though it is believed she is working with Venable and the others managing the occupants of the safe house.

Known for her roles on American Horror Story: Murder House, Roanoke and her Emmy-nominated performance as Beverly Hope on Cult, we cannot wait to see what the actress and her new character have in store this season.

Billie Lourd as Mallory

After an introductory, yet key role on Cult as Winter Anderson, Lourd is back for Apocalypse as Mallory, another one of the plane passengers who find themselves at Outpost 3 after they crash.

Details on Mallory remain a mystery, though Lourd did go to her Instagram Tuesday to tease fans will be excited to meet the new character during the season premiere.

Ashley Santos as Emily

Santos is a newcomer to the American Horror Story universe and her character is one of the most mysterious.

Since she was not seen on the plane carrying the other Outpost 3 occupants, it is not clear how she ended up in the conservative safe house or how her stay will go, though a scene in the trailer featuring her unknowingly being haunted by Murder House‘s Rubber Man seems to not indicate a smooth-sailing post-apocalyptic existence.

Kyle Allen as Timothy Campbell

A newcomer to the AHS family, Allen is also known for starring on Hulu’s The Path opposite Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan.

This time around, Allen’s Timothy seems to be getting into a forbidden relationship with Ashley Santos’ Emily at Outpost 3, which will surely lead to some gruesome torture scenes at the hands of Venable and her minions.

Welcome to the family, Kyle!

Joan Collins as Evie Gallant

Apocalyse‘s high-profile new addition is Collins, who Ryan Murphy first teased as the grandmother to Peters’ new character.

The celebrated actress is seen as one of the passengers of the plane that somehow crashes and leads them to Outpost 3. After that, Evie is mostly seen gasping in fear at different moments, including as she sees her grandson being tortured by the strict safe house caretakers.

We can’t wait to see how these characters will deal with their diabolical living situations, and how they will interact with our favorite returning characters from Murder House and Coven.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.