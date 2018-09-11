‘American Horror Story’: Rubber Man Returns in ‘Apocalypse’ Teaser Trailer

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will bring back many beloved characters from the Coven and Murder House seasons, and also some of the scariest.

The FX anthology series released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming season, giving fans the first new footage of the series including the return of the scary masked figure from Murder House, Rubber Man.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a quick moment from the teaser, the video shows terrifying ghost hanging from the ceiling and reaching for a couple of unsuspecting young people seen watching TV.

Since the Rubber Man is a ghost from the Murder House, we can guess that either the teens are watching from inside the house, or the scene takes place during Halloween, when the ghosts can venture outside the mansion.

Fans of the anthology horror series will remember Rubber Man as one of the most terrifying aspects of the first season. The shady figure raped Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) at the beginning of the season, and later revealed to be Tate Langdon (Evan Peters).

The sexual assault led to Vivien getting pregnant and giving birth to Michael Langdon, who was predicted by Sarah Paulson’s Bille Dean Howard to be the Antichrist.

Not much is known about the plot for Apocalypse, save that it will reportedly be set 18 months in the future and kickstart the action after “the end of the world.”

“It starts in the real world. It’s very tangible, and it’s a familiar hammock,” AHS executive producer Alexis Woodall explained, though she promised that the “end of the world” would not truly be the end. “If we’re here, the world didn’t totally end. There’s a mystery to the show that’s better unfolded… Unfortunately, I can’t give you specifics about what the devil child will do.”

With the end of the world in sight, the installment will reunite characters from Murder House (season one) and Coven (season three) to maybe team up to save the day.

“You will see so many fan favorites return that you’ll feel like it’s The Love Boat,” creator Ryan Murphy previously said of the upcoming eighth season of AHS. “It’s a very high concept.”

Frances Conroy, Emma Roberts, Lily Rabe, Gabourey Sidibe, Taissa Farmiga, and Stevie Nicks will all be reprising their season 3 roles for Apocalypse.

AHS favorite Sarah Paulson will herself be playing three characters, Billie Dean Howard (Season 1), Cordelia Foxx (Season 3) and new character Venable. Other actors set to return for the new season include Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman and Billie Lorde.

How Rubber Man will fit into the new season? Find out when American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. on FX.