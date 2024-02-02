'Ozark' Star Felix Solis Joins Another Major Netflix Show

Felix Solis is moving on from one Netflix show to the next. The Ozark star has been cast in the upcoming second season of the spy-adventure dramedy The Recruit, Variety reports. Solis joins Brooke Smith, Omar Maskati, Alana Hawley Purvis, Devika Bhise, James Purefoy, Do Hyun Shin, Young-Ah Kim, and Sanghee Lee, who are also joining for Season 2. This comes after South Korean actor Teo Yoo was added to the Season 2 cast as an NIS agent in December.

News of Solis joining The Recruit comes just a few months after it was announced ABC would not be moving forward with a second season of The Rookie: Feds. He reunites with Feds co-creator Alexi Hawley, who created The Recruit. The Feds reunion continues, as Bhise recurred on the one-season ABC procedural. Solis will portray State Department senior diplomat Tom Wallace, who is tasked with bringing American hostages home and will talk to anyone to make it happen – whether they are friends or enemies.

The Noah Centineo-led series centers on a CIA lawyer who becomes involved in international conflicts after an asset tries to expose her relationship to the agency. Solis and co. join an ensemble cast that already includes Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, and Vondie Curtis-Hall. Season 2 has been a long time coming, as the first season premiered in December 2022, and Netflix only renewed it just a month later. Things are finally starting to get off the ground for the show, and it sounds like it's going to be quite a ride.

Season 2 of The Recruit will find "CIA Lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency," per the logline. A premiere date for the upcoming season has yet to be announced. Production is currently taking place in Vancouver, with additional filming taking place in Seoul.

Hopefully more details are released soon about The Recruit Season 2, but at least fans know that filming is going on. It's going to be exciting to see what happens in the highly-anticipated season, especially with all of these new casting additions. Fingers crossed, it's not long until Netflix drops an estimated premiere date, if not a concrete one. They have certainly waited long enough.