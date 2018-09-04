‘American Horror Story’: Leaked ‘Apocalypse’ Clip Shows Ben Playing Catch With Mystery Character

A leaked clip for American Horror Story: Apocalypse is teasing what Dylan McDermott’s Ben Harmon has been up to as a ghost residing in the Murder House.

Being dead with your soul unable to move on and instead trapped inside a single home could potentially lead to an eternity of boredom, but a leaked clip for the upcoming installment of FX series American Horror Story shows that Ben Harmon has found a hobby while in limbo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The short clip shows actor Dylan McDermott in-character while on the set of the Los Angeles-area Murder House home, which served as the setting for season one, tossing a ball with a crew member who is presumably standing in for whoever Ben is playing catch with. Although details of the scene being shot are not given, and little is known regarding the upcoming eighth season, it is possible that Ben is playing catch with another ghostly resident of the Murder House.

As fans of American Horror Story will recall, Constance Langdon’s son Beau, also a spirit residing in the home, commonly rolled a red ball towards passersby, though his spirit was only ever seen in the attic and basement. Less likely a possibility is that Ben is playing with his son, Jeffrey, who was born in the finale and managed to take a single breath before dying, forcing his soul to remain in the Murder House, though his spirit has likely remained that of a newborn.

It is also possible that Ben could be playing catch with a young Michael Langdon, who will return in Apocalypse as a grown adult portrayed by Cody Fern. Michael had been born to Ben’s wife, Vivien, and fellow Murder House resident Tate Langdon alongside Jeffrey, and was promised by Sarah Paulson’s character Billie Dean Howard to “usher in the end of times.”

As the Anti-Christ fulfills his prophecy and ushers in a “cataclysmic event,” American Horror Story season eight will take fans back to the set of season one’s Murder House, which will see Dylan McDermott joined by his on-screen family Vivien (Connie Britton) and their daughter, Violet (Taissa Farmiga). The season will also see the return of Tate Langdon’s trapped soul, portrayed by Peter Evans, and Jessica Lange’s Constance Langdon, who had taken guardianship of Michael.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.