‘American Horror Story’: Joan Collins Returns in Episode 7

American Horror Story: Apocalypse introduced a new character for legendary actress Joan Collins, five episodes since the death of her first.

After weeks of Instagram sneak peeks featuring Collins with a white-hair wig, the series — which is currently explaining how the battle for power between the warlocks, the witches and Antichrist Michael Langdon led to the end of the world.

During the episode, the show transitioned into a movie called A Christmas to Dismember starring Bubbles McGee (Collins), showing the woman getting flats from her husband. The gift infuriates her and she slits her husband’s chest, causing his guts to spill out. She is then shocked when a psychopathic Santa comes down from the chimney and threatens to kill her and her granddaughter.

The scene is interrupted when the Santa accidentally coughs up and Bubbles is revealed as a diva actress from Hollywood with the power to read people’s minds.

Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts) finds her on set and the two have a verbal sparring, where Bubble claims she left the coven to work on her acting.

“You and your generation think you can get anything you want with the click of a mouse or an uttering of a spell, but let me tell you, to achieve something, that’s magic of the highest order,” Bubbles says.

Madison tells Bubbles that she has been summoned as all the witches have to work together to save the world.

“Even the ones with age spots,” Madison tells the witch.

Myrtle (Frances Conroy) and Madison ask for her help reading Michael’s mind to see the dangerous man’s intentions.

Collins was first introduced in episode one of Apocalypse as Evie Gallant, the rich and pretentious grandmother of hairstylist Mr. Gallant (Evan Peters) who secure a spot on Coco’s (Leslie Grossman) plane to safety along with Mallory.

Despite serious devotion from her grandson early on, their relationship seemed to deteriorate as the months went by upon their arrival and stay at Outpost 3. The tension between the aristocrat and her grandson reached new heights after the arrival of Michael Langdon (Cody Fern), with the news that only a select few of those staying at the warehouse would be taken to a new Sanctuary.

Michael and Mr. Gallant had the first interview, and Gallant seemed infatuated with the mysterious voice of the Cooperative. After their meeting, the hairstylist was visited by the Rubber Man and had sex, as Evie walked close to his room and saw what was going on inside.

Evie then betrayed her grandson and told Mrs. Mead (Kathy Bates) and Venable (Sarah Paulson) about what happened, which led to Gallant being tortured, and Michael telling him he is nothing and that he wasn’t the one wearing the Rubber Man costume.

Later, when the masked figure visited Gallant once again, he chose to stab him to death as revenge for Michael’s mean-spirited words. However, Michael walks in on the gruesome scene, and Gallant is shocked to realize he stabbed his grandmother to death.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.