‘American Horror Story’: Evan Peters Has Seven ‘Cult’ Roles

One of the most anticipated characters in the upcoming Cult season of American Horror Story is Evan Peters‘ Kai, a rising cult leader.

However, it’s now been revealed that Peters will portray more than just Kai on in the FX favorite.

Creator Ryan Murphy spilled out multiple details about the season on Friday during a press screening, including Peters’ ambitious role in Cult.

Peters will also be playing six real-life cult leaders throughout the season. The revealed list includes Charles Manson, David Koresh, Jim Jones and Andy Warhol.

Three of these men were terrifying cult figures, but Warhol was more of a cult of personality with his creative ventures and role in the New York City party scene. This aspect of Warhol will play into one of the show’s flashbacks, which features Lena Dunham.

“Lena Dunham is playing Valerie Solanas, who attempted to shoot Andy Warhol, because she felt denied the cult of personality that was Warhol and the Factory at the time,” Murphy said.

Murphy also dished on how Manson influenced the new season. Apparently, the Manson Murders had always been considered for a season of the the show, but he didn’t know how to make it fresh.

“For many seasons the runner-up idea has been Charles Manson and the Manson family,” he said. “I’ve been researching it, but it never felt right to me. It’s been done a million times and I didn’t know how to make it fresh.”

American Horror Story: Cult premieres Sept. 5 on FX at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: FX