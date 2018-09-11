‘Coven’ Cast Reunites for ‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 First Look

The American Horror Story: Coven cast of witches reunited for the upcoming eighth season, with Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks joining the crew.

Co-creator Ryan Murphy shared a photo of the Coven cast reunion, showing Frances Conroy, Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Lily Rabe, Gabourney Sidibe, Taissa Farmiga and Nicks gathered around a staircase. Murphy also shared a photo of Rabe, Paulson and Nicks together on Instagram. Jessica Lange, who will be returning for the new season, was nowhere to be found.

“The Coven Returns. What a thrilling night with the legend Stevie Nicks on the set of AHS,” Murphy wrote on Twitter.

Titled American Horror Story: Apocalypse, the new season will be a crossover between seasons one (Murder House) and three (Coven).

“You will see so many fan favorites return that you’ll feel like it’s The Love Boat,” Murphy told Entertainment Weekly about the new season. “It’s a very high concept.”

Although there will be many familiar faces, the new season will be unique from past American Horror Story seasons, Murphy said.

“It’s a season unlike anything we’ve done because there’s a big hook to it,” he teased. “There’s a huge thing that happens in episode five.”

Comedian Billy Eichner, who appeared in last year’s Cult season, also said Apocalypse will be crazy. “Just back from shooting [American Horror Story]. I’m not allowed to say a word but…it’s so insane. It’s just so insane,” he tweeted.

The new season will mark Lange’s first appearance on AHS since season four, but she recently reunited with Murphy to play Joan Crawford on the first season of Feud. Lange was nominated for an Emmy for the first four AHS seasons, and won twice. Lange will play Constance Langdon, her Murder House character. She played Fiona Goode in Coven.

Cody Fern is also joining the show as Michael Langdon. AHS vets Evan Peters and Kathy Bates will also appear in Apocalypse.

In a recent interview with GQ, Peters called playing his sinister characters “exhausting” and “mentally draining.”

“It’s really mentally draining, and you don’t want to go to those places ever in your life. And so you have to go there for the scenes, and it ends up integrating it somehow into your life,” Peters, who is engaged to Roberts, said. “You’re in traffic and you find yourself screaming and you’re like, What the hell? This isn’t who I am. I fight really hard to combat that and make sure that I’m watching comedies and hanging out with my fiancée [actress Emma Roberts] and chilling with friends and watching movies.”

FX renewed AHS through season 10.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse starts on Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.

Photo credit: Twitter/Ryan Murphy