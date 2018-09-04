‘American Horror Story’: Billy Porter’s Mystery ‘Apocalypse’ Role Shown in Set Photos

New set photos from American Horror Story: Apocalypse are giving clues to Pose actor Billy Porter’s character.

The photos, which can be viewed on Just Jared, show the actor dressed in all black, including a black cloak, and carrying two large black duffle bags while on set in Los Angeles to film a scene with Emma Roberts.

While little is known regarding Porter’s role, including the name of his character, the set photos lead to the suspicion that his character is heavily linked to the Coven cast. Along with filming a scene with Emma Roberts, who is reprising her role of Madison Montgomery, Coven cast members Sarah Paulson and Taissa Farmiga were also on set the day that the pictures were snapped, both also dressed in all black attire. If his character is on the witchy side of things, he will likely serve a crucial role in fighting against the evil of Anti-Christ Michael Langdon.

Porter announced that he had joined the cast of the FX horror anthology series in August via an Instagram Story.

“In September of 2002, I left Los Angeles vowing never to return until I was working on someone’s studio lot. I spent three years out here, as a black gay man trying to get work, and nobody was coming for me. Everybody told me I was worthless, and useless, and I would never work as a gay boy. I knew there was something better for me. I knew that I would be able to change the world if I stayed in it,” he said.

“But I made that vow to myself. And child, I got off the plane and came to the 20th Century Fox lot to be on Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story,” he continued. “All I can say is dreams do come true. They may not come when you want them, but it’s all right on time. Keep on fighting, keep on showing up for your life. Keep on pushing. I’m a living witness that dreams come true. You change the world when you change your mind, and we all can make a difference in this world.”

Porter joins a number of new additions to the series, including Joan Collins, who is believed to be taking on a role that serves as the grandmother to Evan Peters’ new character. UnREAL‘s Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and The Path‘s Kyle Allen will also appear in recurring roles.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, the series’ eighth season, premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.