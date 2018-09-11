‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Full Trailer Released

American Horror Story: Apocalypse‘s first full trailer is finally here, and we have so many questions.

Ryan Murphy teased the release of the trailer one hour before its release on Twitter with little context, but enough hype to send fans into a frenzy.

Full Apocalypse trailer out in one hour. — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) September 5, 2018

Much like the short teaser trailer released Tuesday night, which aired during the premiere of Mayans M.C. shortly after being released online, the full trailer gave more context as to what audiences can expect from the new season, including the introduction of some creepy new characters.

As seen in the video it appears as though Leslie Grossman and Billy Eichner will reprise their roles from Cult, and Coco (Grossman) will find herself on a plane with new characters played by Evan Peters, Joan Collins and Billie Lourd.

After the plane crashes, the characters are seen in a post-nuclear world and Venable (Sarah Paulson) introduces the newcomers to Outpost 3, the house rules? They can’t leave so as to avoid radiation poisoning, and also they are super religious.

The trailer then flashes to show several torture sequences, images of Kathy Bates’ new character, as well as the appearance of the Coven witches. In the end of the of trailer, Bates’ character encounters Antichrist (Cody Fern).

“What do you think?” he asks.

“Hail Satan,” she responds before an explosion erupts behind him.

Apocalypse will serve as the long-awaited crossover season of the FX anthology series’ first (Murder House) and third (Coven) installments. A previously reported the season will see the returns of fan-favorite actors, such as Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott and Jessica Lange reprising their roles from the respective seasons.

Other actors in the show’s ensemble will be playing more than one role. Evan Peters will reprise his Murder House role of Tate Langdon, as well as a brand new role that we get a glimpse of in the trailer. Taissa Farmiga will play Murder House‘s Violet Harmon and Coven‘s Zoe Benson in the new season.

Fan favorite Paulson will be playing three roles in this season: Season 1’s Billie Dean Howard, season 3’s Cordelia Foxx and the new character simply known as Venable.

The season will reportedly deal with the falling out of “the end of the world,” which is said to be directly related to the season one birth of Michael Langdon, who will be played in his adult form by Cody Fern, who also appears in the trailer.

Michael is the son of Tate Langdon and Vivien Harmon (Britton) and was raised by Constance Langdon (Jessica Lange) after the Harmon family met their deaths inside the house.

Lily Rabe, Emma Roberts, Gabourey Sidibe, Frances Conroy and Stevie Nicks will also return for the new season.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.