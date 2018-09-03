‘American Horror Story’ Teases ‘Apocalypse’ Trailer With Evan Peters

American Horror Story fans are eagerly awaiting a proper trailer for the show’s eighth season, subtitled Apocalypse. Now according to creator Ryan Murphy, that wait will not last much longer.

Murphy took to Instagram on Friday night to post a set photo of Evan Peters in character at psychopathic ghost Tate Langdon.

Peters is shown in Tate’s signature ’90s attire, consisting of a striped greens sweater, ripped blue jeans and black Converse. He is sitting against the wall of the “Murder House” setting from season 1 and the upcoming eighth season.

It is a simple glimpse behind the scenes not unlike the other recent shots Murphy has shared. However, Murphy’s caption makes its special.

Murphy says Tate is waiting for an official trailer for Apocalypse, and one will be coming soon.

“Tate. Waiting for the trailer…..which is coming, I promise,” Murphy wrote.

Fans have had to stay satisfied with teaser images like this one from Murphy, as well as cryptic teasers with little relation to the plot of the season. One example is shown above in the trailer that only features an atomic bomb exploding.

Apocalypse is set to feature both casts of the Murder House and Coven seasons of American Horror Story appearing, which mean Peters will have to tap into his dark role as Tate once again. Apparently Peters is used to revisiting dakr characters like this, but, as he told GQ in July, he has to make sure he seems his work an personal life separate.

“It’s just exhausting. It’s really mentally draining, and you don’t want to go to those places ever in your life,” Peters said, referring to his darker on-screen moment. “And so you have to go there for the scenes, and it ends up integrating it somehow into your life. You’re in traffic and you find yourself screaming and you’re like, What the hell? This isn’t who I am.”

He continued, “I fight really hard to combat that and make sure that I’m watching comedies and hanging out with my fiancée [AHS co-star Emma Roberts] and chilling with friends and watching movies.”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mrrpmurphy