‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Teaser Shows Time Running Out

American Horror Story: Apocalypse‘s latest motion poster is here to give fans an eerie look at the upcoming eighth son.

The FX anthology series posted the new grim teaser on their Facebook page, which features two massive hands holding an hourglass, at the top viewers can see an explosion from a nuclear bomb, and at the bottom we can see a gestating fetus.

The references match up with how the network has been promoting the season, which will reportedly be set about 18 months into the future set to begin the season’s action after the “end of the world.”

“It starts in the real world. It’s very tangible, and it’s a familiar hammock,” AHS executive producer Alexis Woodall explained, though she promised that the “end of the world” would not truly be the end. “If we’re here, the world didn’t totally end. There’s a mystery to the show that’s better unfolded… Unfortunately, I can’t give you specifics about what the devil child will do.”

Apocalypse will also be the highly-anticipated crossover season between fan-favorite seasons Murder House (season one) and Coven (season three). As such, the season will feature many beloved characters from the two seasons, though it is not clear how many of them will play prominent roles during the installment.

The baby in the photo is also likely a reference to Murder House, as the season ended with the birth of the Anti-Christ, Michael Langdon (Cody Fern), the offspring of Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) and ghost Tate Langdon (Evan Peters). Both Britton and Peters will be reprising their season one roles.

Taissa Farmiga will also be making a return to the show playing both Violet Harmon from Murder House, and Zoe Benson from Coven. Jessica Lange will also make a return to the franchise after four season to reprise her role as Constance Langdon.

“You will see so many fan favorites return that you’ll feel like it’s The Love Boat,” Murphy previously said of the upcoming eighth season of AHS. “It’s a very high concept.”

Frances Conroy, Emma Roberts, Lily Rabe, Gabourey Sidibe, Taissa Farmiga, and Stevie Nicks will all be reprising their season 3 roles for Apocalypse.

AHS favorite Sarah Paulson will herself be playing three characters, Billie Dean Howard (Season 1), Cordelia Foxx (Season 3) and new character Venable. Other actors set to return for the new season include Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman and Billie Lorde.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. on FX.