‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Teaser Gives First Look at Cody Fern’s Michael Langdon

American Horror Story: Apocalypse gave us a chilling glimpse at Cody Fern’s grown-up performance of “Demon Boy” Michael Langdon, and we’re scared.

In the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment the trailer shows Fern’s character with his eyes glowing seconds after an off-camera voice says, “It’s the end of the world.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fern is set to join the ensemble cast of the FX anthology series as a grown-up version of Michael Langdon, the child of Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) and Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) from Murder House, who is believed to be the Antichrist.

Michael was born in the Murder House finale and was foretold by Sarah Paulson’s Billie Dean Howard to “usher in the end of times.”

Fern is best known to viewers for his performance as David Madson, one of Andrew Cunanan’s (Darren Criss) murder victims in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Along with the first look at Fern’s character, the new teaser also gave a fresh look at new characters played by Peters, Joan Collins and Leslie Grossman were introduced as they were seen on a plane that seems to be crashing after “the end of the world.”

The video also showed the return of Coven members Cordelia Foxx (Sarah Paulson), Zoe Benson (Taissa Farmiga) and Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy), as well as many characters from Murder House, shown in snippets from season one, including Jessica Lange’s Constance Langdon.

Emma Roberts appears as her Coven character Madison Montgomery to deliver a line that is the first refetence to her season.

“I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me,” she says.

Once the Antichrist reaches his destiny to cause the end of the world, the AHS season will kickstart its action, bringing together characters from Coven and Murder House to maybe save the day.

Creator Ryan Murphy has teased that this season would be unlike any other, and would be set in the future, which is a first for the series.

“I pitched it to [FX boss] John Landgraf today right after his TCA panel, and he loved it, but he’s asked me not to say what it is,” Murphy told critics earlier in 2018. “I told him and he fell out of his chair with joy. I think people will like it, it’s different from what we’ve done before, but I always try and do the opposite of what I”ve done on that show.”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.