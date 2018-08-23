All the ‘American Horror Story’ Stars Returning for Season 8’s ‘Apocalypse’

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is coming up soon, and many if the series’ past stars are coming back for the eighth season.

There are, however, a number of past stars who have not been announced to be appearing in the upcoming season of the iconic show.

Joseph Fiennes, Zachary Quinto, Denis O’Hare, Michael Chiklis, Finn Wittrock, Angela Bassett, Lady Gaga, Matt Bomer, Cuba Gooding Jr., André Holland, and Alison Pill are just some of the past American Horror Story stars that it does not seem will turn up in the new season.

Sarah Paulson

Interestingly, Sarah Paulson has appeared in every season of American Horror Story.

KATHY BATES

Previously appeared in: American Horror Story: Coven, American Horror Story: Freak Show, American Horror Story: Hotel, American Horror Story: Roanoke.

Evan Peters

Just as Sarah Paulson has, Evan Peters has also appeared in every season of American Horror Story so far.

BILLY EICHNER

Previously appeared in: American Horror Story: Cult.

Dylan McDermott

Previously appeared in: American Horror Story: Murder House and American Horror Story: Asylum.

TAISSA FARMIGA

Previously appeared in: American Horror Story: Murder House, American Horror Story: Coven, and American Horror Story: Roanoke.

Connie Britton

Previously appeared in: American Horror Story: Murder House.

CHEYENNE JACKSON

Previously appeared in: American Horror Story: Hotel, American Horror Story: Roanoke, and American Horror Story: Cult.

Adina Porter

Previously appeared in: American Horror Story: Murder House, American Horror Story: Roanoke, and American Horror Story: Cult.

STEVIE NICKS

Previously appeared in: American Horror Story: Coven.

Leslie Grossman

Previously appeared in: American Horror Story: Cult.

BILLIE LOURD

Previously appeared in: American Horror Story: Cult.

Emma Roberts

Previously appeared in: American Horror Story: Coven, American Horror Story: Freak Show, and American Horror Story: Cult.

JESSICA LANG

Previously appeared in: American Horror Story: Murder House, American Horror Story: Asylum, American Horror Story: Coven, and American Horror Story: Freak Show.

Gabourey Sidibe

Previously appeared in: American Horror Story: Coven, American Horror Story: Freak Show, and American Horror Story: Hotel.

LILY RABE

Previously appeared in: American Horror Story: Murder House, American Horror Story: Asylum, American Horror Story: Coven, American Horror Story: Freak Show, American Horror Story: Hotel, and American Horror Story: Roanoke.

Frances Conroy

Previously appeared in: American Horror Story: Murder House, American Horror Story: Asylum, American Horror Story: Coven, American Horror Story: Freak Show, American Horror Story: Roanoke, and American Horror Story: Cult.

In addition to the past stars who have returned, the new season of American Horror Story will also feature newcomers Joan Collins, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Billy Porter, Lesley Fera, and Cody Fern.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is set to premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 12.