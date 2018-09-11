‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Reveals New Look at Sarah Paulson’s Character

Sarah Paulson’s new American Horror Story: Apocalypse character Venable is prepared to rule Outpost 3 with strict rules and punishments.

A new teaser for the upcoming installment of American Horror Story is giving a fearful look at Sarah Paulson’s new character Venable, and threatening consequences should any new Outpost 3 residents not follow her rules.

“Follow the godd— rules,” Venable is heard saying in the faulty video as she taps her cane against the ground in order to capture attention.

Should you be welcomed into Venable’s Outpost 3, a survivalist bunker, one of those rules you should expect to be following is no “unauthorized copulation.” That rule was loudly pronounced by Sarah Paulson‘s new character, who appears to be the organizer of Outpost 3, in the first full-length trailer for the upcoming installment of the FX anthology series. It appears that should the rule, or any of the other rules, be broken, there is severe punishment.

The more than a minute-long trailer showed those who broke the rules, namely men, suffering beatings at the hands of women. The mysterious Rubber Man entity, which first appeared in Murder House, was also seen in the trailer taunting two new Outpost residents who had turned their backs to the no “unauthorized copulation rule.”

Thankfully, Venable will likely have to go up against another one of Paulson’s AHS counterparts, one that is much nicer: Supreme witch Cordelia Foxx, who appeared in Coven. According to Paulson, when fans tune into Apocalypse, Cordelia will still be holding that Supreme title, which she gained following her mother’s death.

“She is the supreme for now. At the beginning of our story, that is the title she still holds. I don’t know how long that’s going to last. And enjoyment is not possible at this particular juncture in this story,” Paulson told FXNOW. “She’s not running around like her mother, snorting cocaine and throwing young witches up against the wall, though she may like to be doing that.”

Along with Venable and Cordelia, Paulson will also reprise her Murder House role of Billie Dean Howard, a medium who had been hired by Jessica Lange’s Constance Langdon and prophesied that Michael Langdon would “usher in the end of times.”

Apocalypse, a crossover between season one’s Murder House and season three’s Coven, premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.