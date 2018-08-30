‘American Horror Story’: Every Character Returning for ‘Apocalypse’

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will see the return of several fan-favorite characters from both Murder House and Coven.

Set in or around October of 2019, the popular FX horror anthology series will be venturing into the “end of the world” in its upcoming eighth season, set to premiere on Sept. 12. With a more fantasy-based tone that echoes back to the tone of Asylum and Coven, the series is also promising the return of a number of characters.

While it is not unusual for cast members to appear in multiple seasons, it is not typical for them to take on past characters, but as the series’ first official crossover season, several characters from seasons past will be rejoining the ranks.

Billie Dean Howard

American Horror Story: Murder House (2011)



Along with taking on the new role of Venable, Ryan Murphy’s favorite muse Sarah Paulson will be returning in her season one Murder House role of Billie Dean Howard.



Billie Dean, a medium, had been hired by Constance Langdon in an attempt to get her son, Tate, to move on to the next world, and had been seen throughout season one discussing the spirits residing in the Murder House. After Vivien Harmon, a human, became pregnant with Tate Langdon’s child, a baby dubbed the Anti-Christ, Billie Dean had warned that “a child born of human and spirit will usher in the end of times.”



Paulson previously revived the season one role in season five’s Hotel.

Constance Langdon

For the first in four seasons, fan-favorite Jessica Lange will be returning to American Horror Story in her Emmy-winning role of Constance Langdon.



When fans last saw Constance, she had taken on the role of parenting Michael Langdon, who she dubbed “a remarkable boy destined for greatness, in need of a remarkable mother.” Constance was seemingly unswayed by the three-year-old’s murderous ways. Upon finding a young Michael covered in blood after he murdered his new nanny, she said nothing more than “Now, what am I gonna do with you?”



Constance will reportedly make her return in episode six, which is to be directed by Sarah Paulson.

Tate Langdon

Although Evan Peters will be taking on the more “comedic” role of a hairdresser in Apocalypse, the actor, who has appeared in every seasons of AHS, will also be stepping back into the shoes of his debut character, Tate Langdon.



Prior to becoming a permanent resident of the Murder House, Tate had been a troubled teenager, eventually bringing a gun to his high school and taking the lives of 15 of his classmates. He was killed inside of the Murder House by a SWAT team, his ghost establishing permanent residency there.



While he began a relationship with Violet Harmon, he also raped her mother, Vivien, dressed as the Rubber Man, leading to the conception and birth of Michael. Although he continued to pine for Violet’s affection, he was last seen being completely shut out by her and promising that he would wait forever for her forgiveness.

Anti-Christ/Michael Langdon

Excited to announce Cody Fern will be playing the role of Michael Langdon in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Premieres September 12 on FX. pic.twitter.com/kFYQ2GAncd — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 26, 2018

When fans last saw Michael Langdon, he was just a 3-year-old boy, though his fate had already been written: as the Anti-Christ, he would “usher in the end of the world.”



That is exactly what he will do in Apocalypse when The Assassination of Gianni Versace actor Cody Fern steps in to portray a now fully grown Michael, the child of Tate Langdon and Viviene Harmon who was conceived and born in Murder House.



Although little is known about the now grown Michael, it is suspected that he will play a key part in issuing in the “cataclysmic event” that will begin season eight and send the world of American Horror Story into a more apocalyptic setting.

Harmon Family

Ben (Dylan McDermott), Vivien (Connie Britton), and Violet Harmon (Taissa Farmiga) will all be returning for Apocalypse, though whereas they began Murder House as fully humans, they will begin season eight as ghosts.



The family had gone through a rough patch following a miscarriage and then a cheating scandal, eventually leading them to move to the home dubbed the Murder House in the hope of a fresh start. Once there, however, they each died one by one, last being seen celebrating Christmas as ghosts, death seemingly allowing them to finally end their broken family.



It remains to be seen how they will react once Vivien’s son, Michael, brings the start of the apocalypse.

Cordelia Foxx

As the apocalypse approaches, Headmistress of Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies, who is also the current reigning Supreme of the coven of Salem descendants, Cordelia Foxx will return.



Portrayed by Paulson, Cordelia had proven herself to be the Supreme after proving she has the Seven Wonders – Pyrokinesis, Telekinesis, Concilium, Descensum, Transmutation, Divination, and Vitalum Vitalis – and beating Emma Roberts’ Madison Montgomery for the title, which had formerly been given to her mother. At the series end, Cordelia had chosen to end the secrecy around Miss Robichaux’s Academy, reavealing to media the existence of witches.



According to Paulson, when season eight begins, Cordelia will still be holding the title of Supreme, though it is a title that she could potentially lose.



“She is the supreme for now. At the beginning of our story, that is the title she still holds,” Paulson told FXNOW. “I don’t know how long that’s going to last. And enjoyment is not possible at this particular juncture in this story.”

Coven Witches

Along with the Supreme, the entire coven of Salem descendants will be returning, including Zoe Benson (Taissa Farmiga), Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts), Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy), Misty Day (Lily Rabe), and Queenie (Gabourney Sidibe). Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks will also be reprising her role as the White Witch.



When fans last saw the group of witches, several had died and then been resurrected, Queenie had won The Price is Right, and both Zoe and Queenie had been appointed to the Witches’ Council. Their status as witches had also been revealed to the public.



Although their roles in the upcoming season are not known, it is likely that they will play a key part in fighting against the evil that Michael Langdon will introduce into the world.

Will any other characters return?

With the return of a number of characters, there is still the potential for several more to reappear in season eight.

Fiona Goode

Although she died from cancer in Coven and had awoken in her own personal hell, it is possible that the rise of the Anti-Christ will force the coven to resurrect Jessica Lange’s Fiona Goode, who had previously been the Supreme.

Kyle Spencer

A less likely character to return, but not entirely implausible, is Evan Peters’ Coven character Kyle “Franken-Kyle” Spencer, who was resurrected as a zombie following a Kappa Lambda Gamma bus crash. While he had feelings for Zoe, Madison Montgomery had eyes for him as well, creating a complicated feud.

Countess Elizabeth Johnson and Sćathach

Although Lady Gaga did not appear in either of the crossover seasons, her season five and season six roles both have strong connections, potentially setting up her return to the series. Gaga’s Hotel character of Countess Elizabeth Johnson had previously sought treatment from original Murder House resident Charles Montgomery, and her Roanoke character Sćathach had been the original Supreme.