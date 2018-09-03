‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Embraces ‘Fallout’ in New Teaser Trailer

American Horror Story is urging fans to prepare for the fallout in a new teaser trailer for the upcoming eighth season Apocalypse.

The birth of season 1’s Anti-Christ Michael Langdon is going to lead to a world-wide fallout for the characters in the upcoming eighth season of American Horror Story, at least according to a new teaser trailer released on Sunday.

The teaser, the latest in a string of teasers and key imagery, shows little more than a woman with purple hair sitting in a chair before somebody enters the room. When a comb is run through her hair, it reveals her bald scalp, reminiscent of the image used for the two-week countdown shared last week.

Although it gives little away, it is possible that the teaser trailer could be in reference to Evan Peters’ newest character for the series. Peters is set to portray a hairstylist in Apocalypse who is the grandson of Joan Collins’ character, though details regarding their characters, including character names, have been kept under wraps.

Peters, who has starred in all previous seasons of the FX horror anthology series, is also set to reprise his Murder House role of high school shooter turned ghost Tate Langdon alongside Taissa Farmiga, who will step back into the shoes of Violet Harmon. The return of their characters was recently teased by creator Ryan Murphy, who shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the two in-character while on set.

Peters previously claimed that the role of Tate Langdon, along with several other of his roles, was “exhausting” and “mentally draining” due to the dark nature of the character that required him to go to a mental state that “you don’t want to go to…ever in your life.”

Farmiga is also set to reprise her Coven role of young witch Zoe Benson, along with the rest of the coven of Salem descendants, including Sarah Paulson’s Supreme Cordelia Foxx, Emma Roberts’ newly resurrected Madison Montgomery, and Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks’ white witch.

While it is unknown what the crossover of season one’s Murder House and season three’s Coven will entail, it is believed that the now fully grown Michael Langdon, set to be portrayed by Cody Fern, will prompt the “cataclysmic event” that leads to the apocalypse. It is also believed that the cast of Coven will attempt to fight the Anti-Christ’s evil.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.