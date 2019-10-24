‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Reveals Surprise Connection to Previous Season

American Horror Story fans know that showrunner Ryan Murphy loves connecting the various seasons of the anthology series together in sneaky ways, and the latest season, 1984, is no exception.

Warning — spoilers ahead for “Episode 100.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, AHS aired its 100th episode and the sixth episode of the current season. The episode began with a time jump to 1985, a year ahead of the events of 1984, with Jingles (John Carroll Lynch) ultimately deciding to turn in The Night Stalker also known as Richard Ramirez (Zach Villa).

The next time jump is to 1989, with Margaret (Leslie Grossman) having become a real estate mogul who’s picking up morbid properties including Spahn Ranch, the home of John Wayne Gacy and Briarcliff Manor, which was the setting for American Horror Story: Asylum, and turning them into tourist attractions. She also married Trevor (Matthew Morrison) who had blackmailed her into becoming his “sugar mama” so he wouldn’t reveal that she was the true killer.

Back at Camp Redwood in 1989, Montana (Billie Lourd) and Xavier (Cody Fern) are killing whoever they can get her hands on, and the new murders prompt Margaret to head to the camp to organize a food and music festival, meaning the last four episodes of the seasons will likely be set at the camp once again.

Meanwhile, Brooke lost her appeal and is in San Quentin with Ramirez, both of whom are set to be executed. After hearing about the festival at Camp Redwood, Ramirez decided to summon Satan just as Brooke was strapped down for lethal injection. The devil arrived and took over a guard, who let Ramirez out, and while Brooke was killed, she was brought back to life by Faux-Rita (Angelica Ross), who was the hooded executioner. After Ramirez was freed, he made his way to Alaska to find Jingles, where he killed his wife. Jingles then dropped his baby off with his sister-in-law and headed out to apparently resume his serial killer lifestyle.

While the connection to Asylum discovered in the episode was an inconsequential one, AHS often connects its various seasons through quick winks. For example, Apocalypse saw the Rubber Man from Murder House return, Lana Winters interviews Ally in Cult, Dandy and Gloria Mott’s great ancestor Edward Phillipe Mott built the Roanoke house in 1792, Asylum‘s Pepper gets a backstor in Freak Show, and Queenie from Coven later checked into Hotel, just to name a few.

American Horror Story: 1984 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Photo Credit: FX