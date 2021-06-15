✖

American Crime Story creator Ryan Murphy has revealed that a season focused on the infamous Studio 54 is in the works. During an interview with Deadline's Crew Call podcast, Murphy shared the tentative plans, noting that he wants director Daniel Minahan to be involved. "I don’t think even [Minahan] knows this, but, of course, I would want him to do it, we’re going to do Studio 54 as a season of American Crime Story. Minahan has directed episodes of American Crime Story in the past, as well as other Murphy-produced shows, such as Ratched, Hollywood, and Halston.

Sharing his inspiration for the proposed season, Murphy continued, "You can tell in my work that I’m obsessed with that era. That’s when I was a child, in Indiana, getting the Liz Smith column in the Indianapolis Star, reading about it, I’m like ‘Oh! I wanna go there.’ I love what it’s about. I love that time and place. But I also feel like, it’s a story of excess, and a story of two guys who had a dream, and took the dream too far and paid for it."

Murphy went on to praise Studio 54 co-owner and co-founder Ian Schrager, saying that he loves the entrepreneur's work and adding, "I think he’s a genius." Murphy ended by saying, "It’s an interesting story to tell through the prism of American Crime Story." At this time there is no word on which season of American Crime Story will be about Studio 54, but it's possible that Murphy could make it the fourth season focus.

The news of a new American Crime Story season comes ahead of the Season 3 premiere, which is set for Sept. 7, on FX. The new season is subtitled Impeachment, and will be about the scandal around former U.S. President Bill Clinton's relationship with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clive Owen will portray Clinton, while Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) stars as Lewinsky.

Additional stars include: Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Anthony Green as then-Vice President Al Gore, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, and Billy Eichner would play the role of journalist Matt Drudge. Colin Hanks has also been reported to have joined the cast, though there is no word on who he is playing. Finally, Betty Gilpin was cast to portray conservative media pundit Ann Coulter, but the actress recently announced that her scenes were cut from the final edit of the series.