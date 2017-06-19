Everything New To Amazon Prime in July

Amazon Prime has revealed all the movies and shows that will be hitting the streaming service in July and it’s quite extensive.

First shared by Flipboard, the list boasts of recent high-profile films like Miss Sloane and The Assignment, but there are also classics like Clear and Present Danger and The Hunt For Red October.

Also, make sure you add something funny to your watch list. From 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag to Pootie Tang, there will be plenty of side-splitting comedies to watch.

Is drama more your thing? Well then, you’ll certainly won’t want to miss a chance to rewatch John Grisham’s The Rainmaker, or Eight Men Out.

Do you prefer horror flicks? Then you’ll have a whole lot of options for things to watch, like Jeepers Creepers, The Midnight Meat Train, and Rosemary’s Baby.

Maybe you’re more a TV person. If binging a season is right up your alley, then you’ll be able to catch new ones from Mr. Robot, Salvation, and The Living and the Dead.

As this is well and good, but what you’re really going to want to watch is the nine original Star Trek films that are launching (the exception of 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis).

Whatever you fancy, Amazon Prime has you covered in July. Most of the stuff is going up on July 1st, but there are several other days throughout the month new stuff will launch.

Check out the full list below:

JULY 1:

1 Dead Party (2014)

14 Women (2007)

18 Swirling Riders (1977)

The 28th Day: Wrath of Steph (2010)

48 Hrs.

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag

Abolition (2013)

Agent Cody Banks

Air: The Musical (2010)

All American Zombie Drugs (2013)

Amnesiac (2013)

Another 48 Hrs.

Appetite (1998)

Area 51

The Artworks (2003)

Assassin of the Tsar (1991)

Bandits

BigFoot Wars (2014)

Blind Heat (2000)

Blood Moon Rising (2010)

Blood Reaper (2004)

Boomerang

Boricua (2004)

Braveheart

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bull Durham

Bumblef**k, USA (2013)

Bunnyman Massacre (2014)

Carne: The Taco Maker (2014)

Carnies (2010)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Clear and Present Danger

Cold Mountain

The Corrupted (2013)

Crystal River (2008)

Cutthroat Island

Day We Met (1990)

Dead Evidence (2001)

Death Wish IV: The Crackdown

Destination Vegas (1995)

Dilemma (1997)

Dirt Merchant (1999)

Dragonblade (2004)

Dream a Little Dream

Drunk Wedding

The Eagle and the Hawk

Eight Men Out

Elephant (1989)

The First Wives Club

Flashdance

Flipping (1997)

Fly Me to the Moon

Foreign Fields (2000)

Frankenstein Reborn (2014)

Free Money

Frozen Kiss (2009)

G Men from Hell (2000)

Gene-Fusion (2011)

The General (1998)

Get Well Soon

Ghost Bride (2014)

Godsend

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Gunshy (1998)

Hazard Jack (2014)

Hobgoblins (1988)

House Of The Dead

House of the Dead 2

The Hunt For Red October

Intimate Affairs (2001)

Into the Fire (2005)

Jack in the Box (2012)

Jezebeth (2013)

Jingles the Clown (2013)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Johnny Guitar

Killing Ariel (2008)

Killing Zoe

Kingpin

The Last Word

Lazarus: Day of the Living Dead (2014)

The Letter

The Little Kidnappers (1991)

Little Red Devil (2011)

Lost in Siberia (1991)

Lovin’ Molly (1974)

The Lucky Ones

Manhattan

Married to the Mob

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Meeting Spencer (2010)

Metamorphosis (2007)

The Midnight Meat Train

Model Behaviour (2013)

Morning Glory (1993)

Mortem (2013)

Moscow Heat (2004)

My Bloody Wedding (2013)

Nerve

New Order (2013)

Night Train (1998)

On the Q.T. (1999)

Paradise Lost (1998)

Payback

The Peacemaker

Phil The Alien (2004)

Pi

Players (2003)

Poliwood (2009)

Pootie Tang

Postmortem (1998)

The Presidio

Princess Juliet (2013)

Private Lessons (1981)

Prophet’s Game (2000)

Reasonable Doubt

Red Tide (2013)

Redball (1999)

Relative Evil (2004)

Remington and the Curse of the Zombadings (2013)

Rescue Dawn

Rosemary’s Baby

Sample People (2000)

Sanctuary (1998)

Scrooged

Shunned House (2003)

Silent Youth (2013)

Silo Killer 2 (2010)

Slip & Fall (2011)

Smoke N’ Lightnin’ (1995)

Squeal (2008)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek Vll: Generations

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek IX: Insurrection

Streets of Rage (1994)

Sugar Boxx (2009)

Suicide Kings

Sweet Angel Mine (1996)

The Tale of the Voodoo Prostitute (2012)

The Telling (2014)

A Texas Funeral (1999)

This Revolution (2005)

Top Dog

Up in the Air

VikingQuest (2014)

When Justice Fails (1998)

Where Truth Lies (1996)

Who’s Your Monkey (2007)

Wild Wild West

Wildflowers (1999)

Zombie Wars: Battle of the Bone (2014)

Zombiez (2005)

JULY 4: The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

JULY 6: The Assignment, The Salesman (Amazon original), Under the Gun

JULY 7: Begum Jaan, Happy Birthday, Sweetie

JULY 8: Our Kind of Traitor

JULY 9: Sliding Doors

JULY 13: Mr. Robot, season 2

JULY 14: Its Gawd!

JULY 16: Salvation, season 1

JULY 19: Antarctica: Ice & Sky, Miss Sloane

JULY 21: Niko and the Sword of Light, Season 1 (Amazon original)

JULY 28: Chef, The Last Tycoon, season 1 (Amazon original), The Living and the Dead, season 1

JULY 31: Jeepers Creepers

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures, Getty / Sunset Boulevard