Everything New To Amazon Prime in July

Amazon Prime has revealed all the movies and shows that will be hitting the streaming service in July and it’s quite extensive.
First shared by Flipboard, the list boasts of recent high-profile films like Miss Sloane and The Assignment, but there are also classics like Clear and Present Danger and The Hunt For Red October.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Also, make sure you add something funny to your watch list. From 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag to Pootie Tang, there will be plenty of side-splitting comedies to watch.
Is drama more your thing? Well then, you’ll certainly won’t want to miss a chance to rewatch John Grisham’s The Rainmaker, or Eight Men Out.
Up Next: Here Are All The Netflix Originals Coming In July
Do you prefer horror flicks? Then you’ll have a whole lot of options for things to watch, like Jeepers Creepers, The Midnight Meat Train, and Rosemary’s Baby.
Maybe you’re more a TV person. If binging a season is right up your alley, then you’ll be able to catch new ones from Mr. Robot, Salvation, and The Living and the Dead.
As this is well and good, but what you’re really going to want to watch is the nine original Star Trek films that are launching (the exception of 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis).
More: Currently Streaming: TV Shows To Watch On Netflix This Week (6/16-6/23)
Whatever you fancy, Amazon Prime has you covered in July. Most of the stuff is going up on July 1st, but there are several other days throughout the month new stuff will launch.
Check out the full list below:
JULY 1:
1 Dead Party (2014)
14 Women (2007)
18 Swirling Riders (1977)
The 28th Day: Wrath of Steph (2010)
48 Hrs.
8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
Abolition (2013)
Agent Cody Banks
Air: The Musical (2010)
All American Zombie Drugs (2013)
Amnesiac (2013)
Another 48 Hrs.
Appetite (1998)
Area 51
The Artworks (2003)
Assassin of the Tsar (1991)
Bandits
BigFoot Wars (2014)
Blind Heat (2000)
Blood Moon Rising (2010)
Blood Reaper (2004)
Boomerang
Boricua (2004)
Braveheart
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bull Durham
Bumblef**k, USA (2013)
Bunnyman Massacre (2014)
Carne: The Taco Maker (2014)
Carnies (2010)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Clear and Present Danger
Cold Mountain
The Corrupted (2013)
Crystal River (2008)
Cutthroat Island
Day We Met (1990)
Dead Evidence (2001)
Death Wish IV: The Crackdown
Destination Vegas (1995)
Dilemma (1997)
Dirt Merchant (1999)
Dragonblade (2004)
Dream a Little Dream
Drunk Wedding
The Eagle and the Hawk
Eight Men Out
Elephant (1989)
The First Wives Club
Flashdance
Flipping (1997)
Fly Me to the Moon
Foreign Fields (2000)
Frankenstein Reborn (2014)
Free Money
Frozen Kiss (2009)
G Men from Hell (2000)
Gene-Fusion (2011)
The General (1998)
Get Well Soon
Ghost Bride (2014)
Godsend
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Gunshy (1998)
Hazard Jack (2014)
Hobgoblins (1988)
House Of The Dead
House of the Dead 2
The Hunt For Red October
Intimate Affairs (2001)
Into the Fire (2005)
Jack in the Box (2012)
Jezebeth (2013)
Jingles the Clown (2013)
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Johnny Guitar
Killing Ariel (2008)
Killing Zoe
Kingpin
The Last Word
Lazarus: Day of the Living Dead (2014)
The Letter
The Little Kidnappers (1991)
Little Red Devil (2011)
Lost in Siberia (1991)
Lovin’ Molly (1974)
The Lucky Ones
Manhattan
Married to the Mob
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Meeting Spencer (2010)
Metamorphosis (2007)
The Midnight Meat Train
Model Behaviour (2013)
Morning Glory (1993)
Mortem (2013)
Moscow Heat (2004)
My Bloody Wedding (2013)
Nerve
New Order (2013)
Night Train (1998)
On the Q.T. (1999)
Paradise Lost (1998)
Payback
The Peacemaker
Phil The Alien (2004)
Pi
Players (2003)
Poliwood (2009)
Pootie Tang
Postmortem (1998)
The Presidio
Princess Juliet (2013)
Private Lessons (1981)
Prophet’s Game (2000)
Reasonable Doubt
Red Tide (2013)
Redball (1999)
Relative Evil (2004)
Remington and the Curse of the Zombadings (2013)
Rescue Dawn
Rosemary’s Baby
Sample People (2000)
Sanctuary (1998)
Scrooged
Shunned House (2003)
Silent Youth (2013)
Silo Killer 2 (2010)
Slip & Fall (2011)
Smoke N’ Lightnin’ (1995)
Squeal (2008)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek Vll: Generations
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek IX: Insurrection
Streets of Rage (1994)
Sugar Boxx (2009)
Suicide Kings
Sweet Angel Mine (1996)
The Tale of the Voodoo Prostitute (2012)
The Telling (2014)
A Texas Funeral (1999)
This Revolution (2005)
Top Dog
Up in the Air
VikingQuest (2014)
When Justice Fails (1998)
Where Truth Lies (1996)
Who’s Your Monkey (2007)
Wild Wild West
Wildflowers (1999)
Zombie Wars: Battle of the Bone (2014)
Zombiez (2005)
JULY 4: The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
JULY 6: The Assignment, The Salesman (Amazon original), Under the Gun
JULY 7: Begum Jaan, Happy Birthday, Sweetie
JULY 8: Our Kind of Traitor
JULY 9: Sliding Doors
JULY 13: Mr. Robot, season 2
JULY 14: Its Gawd!
JULY 16: Salvation, season 1
JULY 19: Antarctica: Ice & Sky, Miss Sloane
JULY 21: Niko and the Sword of Light, Season 1 (Amazon original)
JULY 28: Chef, The Last Tycoon, season 1 (Amazon original), The Living and the Dead, season 1
JULY 31: Jeepers Creepers