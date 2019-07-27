Amazon Cancels ‘Lore’ and ‘SNL’ Alums Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph Series ‘Forever’

Amazon has given two popular series’ the axe, leaving fans upset. The network’s horror series, Lore, and comedy show, Forever, have been canceled according to Deadline. Both shows first aired at the end of 2018. Their cancellations were announced at TCA Saturday, where Amazon was promoting other shows including Modern Love and Carnival Row.

Lore enjoyed two seasons on Amazon. The show was created by Valhalla Entertainment and Propagate Content, according to Deadline. It was based on a popular podcast created by Aaron Mahnke in 2015. Lore featured a mix of reenactment animation, narrated stories, and historical documents and footage. It shared true stories of popular vampire legends and other such stories.

Unlike Lore, Forever ran for just one season. The show premiered in September 2018 and was created by Armisen and Rudolph, who starred on the series. The pair played married couple June (Rudolph) and Oscar (Armisen), who were living a comfortable but boring life in Riverside, CA. The pair had been having the same conversations for 12 long years, repeating meals and taking quaint vacations to a rented lake house year after year.

June finally talked Oscar into switching things up, taking a ski trip that left them outside their comfort zone. Forever also starred Catherine Keener, Noah Robbins and Kym Whitley. Alan Yang, who worked on Aziz Ansari’s Master of None, served as writer and producer alongside Matt Hubbard.

Fans weren’t thrilled about the news, and expressed as much on social media.

“Bummer about [Forever] + [Lore]. Both fun series. Sigh,” one Twitter user wrote.

So far, neither Rudolph nor Armisen has discussed the show’s cancellation. Rudolph last tweeted about the show when it premiered in September.

There was some speculation about the fate of both shows after their most recent seasons. It had been some time since any news about either show had been revealed by the streaming service.

Meanwhile Amazon is working to bring back both Fleabag and Good Omens. The creators of both shows, however, aren’t interested. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is reportedly not planning to make a third season of Fleabag. Good Omens was created as a limited series adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel, so another season wasn’t planned.

Fans enjoyed Fleabag and Good Omens, however, and Amazon Studios would like to appeal to that audience.

“I’m basically her stalker,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke joked during the TCA Press Tour on Saturday after she was asked about Fleabag, according to Deadline. “Anything Phoebe wants to do, nothing would make us happier to bring another season of her show. Anything she wants to do. I’m forever the optimist.”