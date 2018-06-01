All the TV Shows Canceled in 2018

The 2017-2018 TV season is almost over, and the networks have to make their decisions about what to bring back in the fall. But it’s not just the networks who have to put their shows on the chopping block. Streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime are also cutting shows left and right at this time of year.

Most shows are cancelled due to declining ratings, while other factors — from star contracts exploding to licensing fees rising — play into the executives’ decisions. Others have just run their course and no longer fit into a network’s plans for the future.

We will continue to update this list as networks officially cancel more shows. You can check out the list of shows already renewed by clicking here.

Here’s a look at shows that have been cancelled in 2018.

Roseanne

To the surprise of many, the Roseanne revival was canceled by ABC, but certainly not because of low ratings. Rather, the series was pulled after the co-creator and star — comedian Roseanne Barr — tweeted a racist comment to a former political aide.

A major backlash ensued, with Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment making the cancellation official. “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Dungey’s statement read.

The Chew

Daytime talk show The Chew was cancelled this year, after seven seasons on the air. “While this is the right decision for our business, it is also bittersweet,” said Ben Sherwood, the president of the Disney ABC Television Group.

“For seven years The Chew has delighted audiences by delivering innovative food segments in an entertaining atmosphere. We applaud and thank Gordon Elliott, Aimee Householder, Michael Symon, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and the entire cast and crew for their great work and amazing run. And we wish them the very best.”

The Arrangement

First debuting in March 2017, The Arrangement was initially a hit with E! viewers as one of only two scripted dramas on the network, but its popularity seemed to wane in the second season, prompting the network to drop it.

“Over two seasons, E!’s scripted series The Arrangement has taken viewers inside the world of an A-list movie star filled with secrets, scandal and romance,” an E! spokesperson told journalists while speaking about the shows cancellation. “While we have decided not to move forward with the series, we are incredibly grateful to the cast and our production partners.”

Code Black, Falling Water

CBS canceled the medical drama Code Black (below), which stared Marcia Gay Harden and Rob Lowe, after three seasons. The news was revealed by series showrunner Michael Seitzman.

“Dear [Code Black] fans, the sad news came today that we were cancelled. It’s been a true joy to make this show and watch your response every week. Thank you for all of your passion,” Seitzman wrote. “Truly, our best episodes have yet to air. We hope you’ll watch and enjoy them. We made them for you.”

Additionally, USA Network ended their drama series Falling Water after only two seasons. The show starred David Ajala, Lizzie Brocheré, Will Yun Lee, Kai Lennox, Anna Wood, and Zak Orth, and was about three strangers who realize that they are all dreaming different parts of the same dream.

LA to Vegas, Great News

Over on Fox, the freshman comedy LA to Vegas (below) was canceled. While there were likely many factors that contributed to the cancellation, one report detailed that the network was strongly advocating for Will Ferrell to make an appearance in the second season, as he was an executive producer of the series, but when the negotiations stalled they decided to end the show.

NBC also dropped a sitcom, letting go of Great News after two seasons. The series was executive produced by Tina Fey and starred Briga Heelan, Andrea Martin, Adam Campbell, Nicole Richie, Horatio Sanz, and John Michael Higgins.

Everything Sucks

Netflix pulled the plug on Everything Sucks after just one season. The coming-of-age comedy set in the ’90s debuted on Feb. 16, and the writers were already planning a second season.

After all, the first season ended with a cliffhanger. The cast included Peyton Kennedy, Jahi Winston, Patch Darragh, Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako, Sydney Sweeney, Elijah Stevenson, Quinn Liebling and Rio Mangini.

Lady Dynamite

Netflix also cancelled Lady Dynamite, comedian Maria Bamford’s bizarre autobiographical comedy. The show, co-created by Pam Brady and Arrested Development‘s Mitch Hurwitz, was a critical favorite but failed to become a major hit with audiences.

It is not clear if the show was cancelled because of low viewership though, because Netflix does not release viewing data.

Good Girls Revolt

It took Amazon months, but it finally cancelled Good Girls Revolt for good in January. Fans were desperate to see a revival of the show, which was originally cancelled two months after its October 2016 debut.

In light of the #MeToo movement, fans hoped Amazon would walk back that decision — especially after the executive behind the cancellation, Roy Price, was fired because of sexual harassment allegations — but it was not to be.

Disjointed

Netflix cancelled the Kathy Bates-starring sitcom Disjointed in February, a month after the show’s last 10 episodes were posted. The series was created by Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory) and David Javerbaum (The Daily Show).

The show was critically drubbed, although fans were more kind towards the sitcom, as is the case with most of Lorre’s work.

Harry Connick Jr.’s Talkshow

In February, NBCUniversal Domestic Television ended singer Harry Connick Jr.’s tenure as a talk show host after two seasons. Filming will continue through September though.

“I have truly loved doing this show and appreciate your welcoming me into your homes every single day,” Connick said in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud of the show we produced over the past two seasons. We tried to create a safe place where families could gather to be entertained, uplifted and inspired and where we could celebrate everyday women who work hard to make our world a better place. I am truly grateful for the opportunity and will continue to find avenues to uplift our country.”

Wisdom of the Crowd

Wisdom of the Crowd was technically cancelled in 2017, but it was one of the first shows of the 2017-18 season cancelled. CBS pulled the plug on the show after star Jeremy Piven was accused of sexual assault. The show was not a big hit in CBS terms, averaging 7.4 million viewers at the time it was cancelled.

The Librarians

In March, TNT cancelled The Librarians. The series ran four seasons and finished up in February. Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, Lindy Booth, John Harlan Kim and John Larroquette starred in the series. Noah Wyle, who starred in the movies the series was based on, also stopped by during the fourth season.

Dice

Showtime cancelled Dice, the semi-autobiographical series starring comedian Andrew Dice Clay, after two seasons. The show was not a big hit and only had 13 episodes completed.

In December, a week before the end of 2017, Showtime also cancelled another series starring a stand-up comedian, Jay Pharoah’s White Famous, after one poorly reviewed season.

Mozart in the Jungle

Amazon ended Mozart in the Jungle on Friday after four seasons. The show, based on Blair Tindall’s memoir about the New York Symphony, surprisingly won two Golden Globe awards for its first season in 2016. However, the follow-up seasons were not as well-received and it never earned another Golden Globe nomination. The show starred Gael Garcia Bernal and Lola Kirke.

Damnation

If you never heard of USA Network’s Damnation, do not fret. The show, starring Killian Scott and Lohgan Marshall-Green only had 1.4 million viewers for its premiere. After that, ratings continued to fall. Its season one finale had just a 0.63 rating. USA cancelled the show in January.

The Mayor and Ten Days in the Valley

In January, ABC stunned everyone by cancelling The Mayor. There was hope that the sitcom would be picked up by Hulu or another network, but it never worked out. The show starred Brandon Michael Hall as a rapper who becomes his town’s mayor. It was critically acclaimed, but the ratings did not reflect that.

ABC also cancelled Ten Days in the Valley, a Kyra Sedgwick series few people watched. The show was pulled after four episodes, with the rest of the episodes dumped on Saturdays.

Shades of Blue

Considering how many projects Jennifer Lopez has, it’s surprising she ever found time to make Shades of Blue, a cop drama with Ray Liotta, for NBC. Lopez announced in April that the show is ending after three seasons.

“I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character — a woman, a detective, but, first and foremost, a mother,” Lopez said in a statement.

Scandal

ABC announced Scandal was coming to an end last year. The Kerry Washington political drama’s current season will be its last. The show ran seven seasons and won critical acclaim, proving that Shonda Rhimes had more up her sleeve than just Grey’s Anatomy. Washington earned a Golden Globe nomination in 2014 and Emmy nods in 2013 and 2014.

The Middle

While ABC is all-in on Roseanne, the network is leaving behind its other middle-America family, the Hecks. Last summer, ABC announced that The Middle will end after nine seasons. Although it was never a big hit like Modern Family, the show has been a consistent performer for its entire run, with viewers connecting to the Hecks’ realistic struggles in Indiana.

Taken

NBC pulled Taken from its schedule after averaging between 2 million and 3 million viewers a week. The series surprisingly got a second season, and is a prequel to the popular action films starring Liam Neeson. The rest of the season’s episodes will resume on Saturday, May 26.

The show was officially cancelled on May 11.

Living Biblically, 9JKL and Me, Myself & I

Another freshman CBS sitcom has failed. The network has pulled Living Biblically, freeing up a slot for CBS to air The Big Bang Theory repeats in another slot. Jay R. Ferguson starred in the series about a man who tries to live his life precisely based on what is written in the Bible.

Earlier this season, CBS’ Me, Myself & I with Bobby Moynahan and John Larroquette also failed.

Living Biblically, 9JKL and Me, Myself & I were cancelled on May 12.

The Mick, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Last Man on Earth

On May 10, Fox had a comedy bloodbath, cancelling The Mick, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Last Man on Earth. The trio of shows had its fans and were all critically acclaimed, but were low-rated. Fox also needed to make room for a revival of Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing.

NBC later swooped in to save Brooklyn Nine-Nine, since the show is produced by sister company Universal TV. The show will debut in midseason next year.

Lucifer and The Exorcist

On May 11, Fox ended Lucifer after three seasons. The show was one of two DC Comics properties on Fox, alongside Gotham. The Tom Ellis-starring series was loved by fans, but only averaged 3.3 million viewers on Monday nights.

The Exorcist was also cancelled. It was Fox’s lowest-rated show, with only 1.32 million viewers.

The Brave

NBC cancelled the military drama The Brave, as expected. The show did not get a “back nine,” and only averaged 5 million viewers. Anne Heche and Mike Vogel starred in the series.

Kevin Can Wait

CBS’ plans to reshape its Monday night line-up included cancelling Kevin James’ Kevin Can Wait. The series’ ratings dropped during season two after fan outrage over Erinn Hayes’ departure between seasons. Leah Remini was brought in to recreate the magic from King of Queens, but she was not enough to keep the show on.

“I want to say thank you to all the fans for the love and support. I was so blessed to be able to work every day with the most amazing cast, crew, writers and support team! Thank you all,” James wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of a leather jacket with the show’s logo. “Thank you [CBS TV Studios] and thank you [Sony] for your constant dedication to the show. I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything in the world… Okay, maybe a season 3. Love to all.”

Scorpion

After four seasons, Scorpion is no more. Like Kevin Can Wait, Scorpion was killed off as CBS reshapes its Monday schedule. A Change.org petition to revive the show has over 4,500 signatures already. The series finished with 93 episodes.

Superior Donuts

Superior Donuts, which starred Judd Hirsch and Jermaine Fowler, was cancelled after two seasons. The series was based on the Tracy Letts series of the same name. Like Kevin Can Wait and Scorpion, Superior Donuts also aired on Mondays and needed to be cancelled so CBS could make way for its new sitcoms, including Cedric the Entertainer’s Welcome to the Jungle.

Valor and Life Sentence

The CW canceled its military drama Valor on May 8. The series never received a “back nine” order, so the cancellation was just a formality. The show averaged 958,000 total viewers, which was much more than the renewed Dynasty reboot.

The CW also cancelled Lucy Hale’s new show, Life Sentence.

Designated Survivor

Kiefer Sutherland was not able to strike gold with Designated Survivor, a political drama where he played a low-level cabinet member who surprisingly becomes president after a tragedy. The series lasted two seasons.

Quantico

Quantico started on a high note in 2015, but ratings progressively dropped off as the show went on. Season three aired almost a full year after season two ended, not returning until April 26. Four episodes into season three, ABC canceled the Priyanka Chopra-starring series.

ABC Freshmen: The Crossing, Deception, Kevin (Probably) Saves The World, Inhumans and Alex Inc.

A collection of ABC freshmen failed during the 2017-2018 TV season. Sci-fi series The Crossing was cancelled six episodes into the first season. Deception, a series about a magician working with the FBI to solve crimes, failed to attract viewers. Kevin (Probably) Saves The World was a hour-long dramedy starring Jason Ritter that ended its 16-episode run in March.

Marvel’s Inhumans was critically panned from the start. Despite the big build-up that included showing the first two episodes in IMAX theaters, the show averaged just 4 million viewers before it was ripped from the schedule.

Zach Braff’s sitcom Alex, Inc. also did not earn a second season.