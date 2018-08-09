All the ABC Canceled Shows in 2018

Television fans are still reeling from the news that ABC canceled 10 shows on one day, making May 11 one of the most heartbreaking days in TV’s golden age.

While all four big networks announced the renewal and cancellations of many new and fan-favorite series, the alphabet network struck with unusual force, taking some unexpected shows to the chopping block (RIP Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

While the end of many series means fresh new options in the fall, TV fans will spend the summer months grieving the end of some of their beloved series, who will likely end their runs with unfinished storylines and a lot of heartbreak.

Scroll through for a list of the series canceled by ABC ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Roseanne

ABC canceled the Roseanne reboot on Tuesday, May 29 after series star Roseanne Barr sent a racist tweet aimed at former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. The reboot of the ’90s sitcom premiered in 2018 and was renewed for another season in the fall, though Barr’s tweet put a stop to the renewal. In a statement announcing the show’s cancellation, ABC President Channing Dungey called Barr’s remarks “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

Designated Survivor

The Kiefer Sutherland-led drama has been canceled after two seasons and four showrunner changes. The ABC Studios political drama from the Mark Gordon Co. had a lucrative deal with Netflix and was a strong international player.

Quantico

The terrorism drama starring Priyanka Chopra returned in late April with a new showrunner and an abbreviated episode count. The series was off the air for nearly a year and returned to a lackluster 0.5 in the 18-49 demo and less than 3 million total viewers. The series was canceled after three seasons.

The Crossing

Starring Steve Jahn and Natalie Martinez, the freshman sci-fi thriller launched quietly in April and has been averaging 0.9 in the demo, growing o a 1.5 wit seven days of DVR. The dram series took over the Monday 10 p.m. ET timeslot for The Good Doctor and has aired with little fanfare.

Deception

The Greg Berlanti and Martin Gero freshman drama about a magician who partners with the FBI to help solve crimes has struggled to cut through on Sundays. The Warner Bros. Television drama, which opened to poor reviews, has averaged 1.4 in the demo.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

The new drama about a down-on-his-luck guy (Jason Ritter) who is tasked by God with a mission to save the world was picked up to offer a lighter show on ABC’s schedule. The drama averaged a 1.1 in the demo after wrapping a 16-episode run in March.

Inhumans

The critically panned Marvel drama starring Anson Mount was picked up straight to series, eve hosting its season premiere on Imax theaters. The series was not loved by critics and was taken off the schedule in the fall averaging a 1.2 in the demo and 4 million total viewers.

Alex, Inc.

The Zach-Braff-led comedy followed a journalist who quits his stable job to open his own podcast business. The midseason comedy averaged a 1.0 in the adults 18-49 demographic.

Once Upon a Time

A year after going through a massive creative reboot, and nearly all its original stars leaving, ABC tried to kickstart a new chapter for the fairy tale drama. The reboot, which starred Andrew J. West, fizzled in its Friday timeslot. The series was cancelled, with its series finale set to air May 18.

The Mayor

Despite a timely premise, the single-camera comedy about an aspiring rapper who runs for mayor as a PR move and wins failed to make an impact. The Brandon Michael Hall and Lea Michele-starring series was canceled before airing its final episodes in January.

Ten Days in the Valley

Remember this Kyra Sedgwick drama? Created by the minds behind Rookie Blue, the series launched in October on Sundays at 10 p.m. where it struggled in the ratings. After four episodes, the series about a TV Writer whose child is kidnapped was moved to Saturdays where it silently ran its course.