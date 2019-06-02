‘All That’ Star Kel Mitchell Hopes Amanda Bynes Will Return for Reboot

Kel Mitchell is reportedly hoping that Amanda Bynes will make an appearance on the upcoming reboot of Nickelodeon‘s All That.

Mitchell, an alum of the original run of All That as well as Kenan and Kel, is serving as an executive producer on the upcoming reboot. The sketch comedy show for kids was announced back in February, and announcements about returning cast members have been sparse. In a new interview with Us Weekly, Mitchell said that he hopes Bynes will make an appearance.

“Yes, yes. That’s going to happen. I mean, I hope it happens. You know what I mean?” Mitchell said. “I want everybody to come through. You know what I mean? I think she would do a great job, you know?”

Bynes has been making a return to public life, but doing so wearily. The actress gave a triumphant interview with Paper Magazine in November, revealing how far she has come in her recovery. However, in January she re-entered rehab, reportedly facing new mental health struggles that were “the result of feeling pressure of being back in the spotlight after her Paper Magazine cover.”

Still, if she is up for it, Bynes is welcome on the set of All That, where she first cut her teeth as a child star. Mitchell’s former Kenan and Kel co-star, Kenan Thompson, echoed his sentiments in a separate interview with Us Weekly.

“I would love [for Amanda Bynes to make a cameo],” Thompson said at the Ultimate Comedy Experience — Road to NYC event in New York City. “We would all love it, of course, but it would be up to her.”

All That was a sketch comedy show inspired by Saturday Night Live, where Thompson eventually ended up. It ran from 1994 to 2000 on Nickelodeon, and spawned Bynes’ The Amanda Show as a spinoff. Kenan and Kel also grew out of All That, which formed the basis of many beloved Nickelodeon shows of the era.

The revival will pay homage to the original, from the sounds of it. Original cast members Lori Beth and Josh Server have both signed on to make cameo appearances, and Mitchell and Thompson hope that more will be on board as well.

Mitchell even revealed that one of the new cast members “does a really great Nick Cannon impersonation, so it’s really funny.” He hopes that Cannon will stop by to help them make use of the talent.

“I’d love to have him do it, and then Nick Cannon comes up behind him or something,” he said. “That’d be hilarious.”



All That premieres on Nickelodeon on Saturday, June 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET.