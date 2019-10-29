‘All Rise’: Jessica Camacho Talks ‘Ups and Downs’ After Emily and Luke’s First Kiss (Exclusive)

All Rise‘s “will-they-won’t-they” couple had their first kiss! The CBS legal drama ended its latest eventful hour with two main characters taking a big step forward in their blossoming relationship. Speaking exclusively with PopCulture.com, actress Jessica Camacho detailed what comes after the big moment, teasing more “tension” ahead for Emily Lopez and Luke Watkins (J. Alex Brinson).

Spoilers ahead for All Rise Episode 6: “Fool for Liv”

Monday’s all-new episode wrapped up an emotional hour of legalities and big reveals with Luke and Jessica sharing a sweet moment in the courthouse, ending with her going in for the pair’s first kiss after weeks of tension. The episode also saw the young deputy sheriff and the public defender go on an impromptu double-date with a sequestered juror and his wife, where they finally realized their connection is more than just friendly.

With Luke busy with finishing his law degree and Jessica still getting out of a long-term relationship that turned abusive, the pair has a long way to go before they can take the next step.

Camacho admitted it was fun to see how the characters’ connection evolves along with the audience, but the path to a relationship is far from easy.

“The thing is that she’s getting out of this relationship, a heavy relationship, a lot has happened and she wants to heal and needs to heal,” Camacho told PopCulture.com in a phone interview Thursday, Oct. 24. “She didn’t expect to meet this person when she did. She didn’t expect to feel drawn to him. But here she is, and I think she’s grappling with that.

“I think she’s just trying to kind of deal with all of the things that are being thrown at her right now,” she added. “And I think it’s really important for someone like Emily to do things at her own speed on her own terms.”

The series introduced Emily Lopez after her recent separation from her husband, whom she now has a restraining order against. Monday’s episode also saw Emily revealed to Mark Callan (Wilson Bethel) that she ended her marriage after her husband hit her.

Camacho said Emily and Luke are both in very different places in their lives at the moment, but that will not stop their feelings from trying to make things work.

“Life does not always meet us with things that are being thrown at us when we’re necessarily ready for them, you know?” she said. “There’s two human beings coming with baggage and coming with priorities, and yet they are drawn to each other. So, I think there’s going to be ups and downs and highs and lows, and I think there’s going to be sweetness and excitement and tension and all of the things that are in the beginning of a relationship or the beginning of an attraction that we’re all familiar with.”

“I love exploring that stuff. Tension. Just because there’s attraction doesn’t mean it’s going to be a smooth like, ‘Oh, and now we’re going to be together and everything’s going to be great.’ No, it’s often not that way,” Camacho added. “And I think that’s where a lot of the excitement comes from, it’s the ups and the downs and will they, won’t they? So we’re still exploring that. I’m excited to see what happens. Who knows?”

Are you shipping Emily and Luke yet? All Rise airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.