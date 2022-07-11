Kelly Ripa Gives Update on 'All My Children' Spinoff

Nearly a decade after the beloved soap opera came to an end, an All My Children spinoff could still be on the horizon. In a recent chat with ABC 7, Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa gave an update on the long-in-the-works reboot, though it wasn't all good news for fans hoping to see the soap back on their TV screens sooner rather than later.

Asked about the current status of the planned reboot, Ripa revealed that while the show, tentatively titled Pine Valley, is still "in the queue," though it currently doesn't seem to be at the top of her and husband Mark Consuelos' production company's list. Ripa told the outlet, "I don't even know where that is in the queue. Hopefully, it comes back and hopefully sooner rather than later because, for me, that's really, you know, that, to me, is the thing that I care about the most because All My Children is responsible for every good thing that happened to me in my life."

Ripa starred on the hit soap as Hayley Vaughan from 1990 until 2010. The soap notably holds a special place in Ripa's heart, as it was while she was working on All My Children that she met her husband, Mark Conseulos. The pair met after Conseulos joined the series in 1995 as Mateo Santos Sr. and they immediately sparked romance, eventually eloping on May 1, 1996, at the Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas. The happy couple is parents to sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19, and daughter Lola, 21.

While both Ripa and Consuelos have since moved on to other projects, All My Children has always remained in mind. After the series ended in 2013 following a 43-season run on ABC and a multi-season run on The Online Network, Deadline reported in December 2020 that a sequel series titled Pine Valley was "in early development" at ABC. Described as "a primetime version of the network's beloved daytime drama All My Children," Ripa and her husband were confirmed to be executive producing alongside Andrew Stearn and filmmaker Robert Nixon. Per the synopsis for the sequel, "a young journalist with a secret agenda comes to expose the dark and murderous history of a town named Pine Valley only to become entangled in a feud between the Kane and Santos families. The series explores all the secrets that come with the Kane and Santos family names."

Further news about Pine Valley mostly fell to the wayside until January 2022 when Leo Richardson confirmed that the initial script for the show had been submitted to executives. At the same time, Eva LaRue confirmed to Soaps.com that the reboot was "very real." Currently, there is no tentative premiere date for Pine Valley or any further announcements.