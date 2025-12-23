All 3 ‘Parks and Recreation’ Christmas Episodes (Episode Guide)

With Christmas just a few days away, it’s a great time to sit back and watch some of the holiday episodes from Parks and Recreation.

The classic NBC workplace sitcom never had as many Christmas episodes as The Office, the other comedy it’s constantly compared to, but—hot take—the ones Parks did release are much better than anything its sister series put out.

Read on below for details on all three Christmas episodes of Parks and Recreation.

Season 2, Episode 12: “Christmas Scandal”

Best known as the one where April and Andy finally started to realize they liked each other, this is also one of the funniest episodes of the series. Official Synopsis: “Leslie is falsely accused of having sexual relations with a sleazy Pawnee councilman. Meanwhile, the rest of the office takes on Leslie’s work while she deals with the scandal, and officer Dave has more surprising news for Leslie.”

Season 4, Episode 10: Citizen Knope

After getting suspended from her government job due to not disclosing her relationship with Ben Wyatt, Leslie gets frustrated and takes matters into her own hands by starting a citizen action group, while all of her coworkers realize how important she is and set out to make her the best Christmas gift on Earth. One of the best Christmas episodes of any show, period. Official Synopsis: “Leslie tries to keep herself busy during her suspension from the department, but gets some bad news about her campaign. Meanwhile, Ben searches for a job in the private sector, and the office makes the perfect Christmas gift for Leslie.”

Season 5, Episode 9: “Ron and Diane”

While Ron and Diane’s relationship ultimately didn’t last throughout the series, it still gave us this gem of an episode. Ron’s evil ex, Tammy, shows up at an awards show to get him to break up with Diane, while Jerry neglects to invite Andy, April, Tom and Donna to the co-worker Christmas party thanks to their yearly tradition of putting a dollar in a jar every time he does something stupid and then going to Christmas dinner with the money. Hijinks ensue. Official Synopsis: “Tammy shows up at an awards ceremony to sabotage Ron’s new relationship, and four of Jerry’s co-workers are shocked that he’s throwing a Christmas party without them.”