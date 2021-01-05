Alex Trebek Shares Message to 'Jeopardy!' Fans in One of His Final Episodes

✖

Alex Trebek's final week of Jeopardy! episodes kicked off Monday with an emotional message from the late game show host about togetherness. Monday evening’s episode marked the first of the last five recorded before Trebek's death in November following a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and featured the late host delivering a posthumous message to fans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At the top of the show, Trebek asked viewers to recall the Thanksgiving message he delivered several weeks ago in which he "asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all of the blessings that you enjoy in your lives." He said that Monday's message was "different" because "this is the season of giving. I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones."

"But today, I’d like you to go one step further. I'd like you to open up your hands and open up your hearts to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19," he said. "People who are suffering through no fault of their own. We're trying to build a gentler, kinder society and if we all pitch in — just a little bit — we're gonna get there."

"If we all pitch in just a little bit, we're gonna get there." pic.twitter.com/Ip6HZJi43Y — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 5, 2021

During Monday night's episode, actor Ryan Reynolds made an appearance reading one of the clues. Following the episode, Reynolds took to Twitter to pay his respects, writing, "it's an honour (and a little heartbreaking) to be with [Alex Trebek] one last time on [Jeoaprdy!]." Monday's episode concluded with a dedication to Trebek reading, "Forever in our hearts, always our inspiration."

This final batch of episodes was filmed in late October, with Trebek having been on the Jeopardy! set just 10 days before his death on Nov. 8 at the age of 80. Appearing on the Today show Monday, executive producer Mike Richards had confirmed that Trebek would start off Monday's episode by addressing viewers about "togetherness" and "how important family is." The New York Post reports that Trebek's final episode, slated to air Friday, will include "a special tribute to the life and work of the man who captained America's Favorite Quiz Show with skill, style, and sophistication for 36+ years."

Trebek's final episodes were originally slated to air Christmas week, though they were moved to this week. His final episode will air Friday. Beginning Monday, Jan. 11, Jeopardy! G.O.A.T. contestant Ken Jennings will step in as interim host, with other guest hosts set to be announced.