Alex Trebek Dead: Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Kimmel Among Celebrities Paying Tribute to Late ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

As news of Alex Trebek‘s passing spread on Sunday, people worldwide were devastated, including other entertainment stars. Celebrities began posting their tributes to Trebek throughout the afternoon and offered condolences to his family. Fans came together online to mourn.

Trebek passed away on Sunday afternoon at his home, according to the official announcement from Jeopardy! producers. The iconic game show host had been battling pancreatic cancer for over a year and a half and had been open about it even as he continued to host his show. Trebek was a beacon for many fans in the same position, and he encouraged others to keep fighting, making it all the more heartbreaking that he passed away.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Trebek has been working in the entertainment business for nearly six decades and has hosted Jeopardy! for about 36 years, so he has touched many lives within the industry. Some came forward to share the stories of how Trebek inspired them, either from the TV screen or in real life. All remarked that Trebek was consistent with his kindness and decency.

Trebek’s passing was also inevitably folded into the news of the projected presidential election results, which consumed all of Twitter‘s attention this weekend. Many found it hard to separate their feelings about the two events. Here is a look at what Twitter had to say.

Ellen DeGeneres

Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy for 36 years. What an incredible career and remarkable life. I’m sending love to his family and fans. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 8, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres remarked on the length of her fellow show-host’s career, and the “remarkable” quality of his life.

Jimmy Kimmel

Couldn’t we have one nice weekend? A kind gentleman whose excellence was so consistent, it was easy to take for granted. Rest well, Mr. Trebek. https://t.co/Zq7RN6kSKk — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 8, 2020

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel shared the popular sentiment that Trebek’s passing disrupted the triumph of the electoral results on Saturday. He also mourned Trebek as “a kind gentleman whose excellence was so consistent, it was easy to take for granted.”

Ken Jennings

Thinking today about his family and his Jeopardy! family—which, in a way, included millions of us. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020

Jeopardy! alum Ken Jennings shared a picture of himself taking a selfie with Trebek, who seemed to be indulging him. He commemorated Trebek not just for his personal accomplishments, but for the way he brought people together.

Katherine McNamara

A man who dedicated his career to fostering knowledge, curiosity, and the love of the game. – Who is Alex Trebek?



Thank you for the many years of discovery and learning. @Jeopardy #AlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/UODf34ohVK — Katherine McNamara (@Kat_McNamara) November 8, 2020

Actress Katherine McNamara of Mazerunner fame phrased her tribute to Trebek in the Jeapardy! format, giving the answer before asking a question.

Charlie Puth

My heart is heavy hearing of Alex Trebek’s passing. The soundtrack of my life was hearing his voice every night at 7pm. There will never be a host quite like him ever again. God bless him and his family. And may his legacy forever live on. (Insert final Jeopardy music here.) pic.twitter.com/Qz61Bkamet — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) November 8, 2020

Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth revealed that he has been a massive Jeopardy! fan all his life, and wished for blessings on the Trebek family during this difficult time.

Brian Wilson

I’m sorry to hear about Alex Trebek. I like to watch a few game shows and Jeopardy is one of them. Love & Mercy to Alex’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/mH1QPBavlA — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) November 8, 2020

Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson tweeted a tribute for Trebek as well, giving his condolences to the Trebek family and their friends.

Rhett Miller

RIP Alex Trebek.



“What is alt?” pic.twitter.com/5Yl0OIn21y — Rhett Miller (@rhettmiller) November 8, 2020

Old ’97s singer Rhett Miller commemorated Trebek with a video clip from a time when his band was the answer in a Jeopardy! puzzle.