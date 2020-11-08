Alex Trebek Dead: 'Jeopardy!' Fans Mourn Legendary Host

Sunday afternoon, Jeopardy!'s Twitter account confirmed that longtime host Alex Trebek had passed away at the age of 80. The cause of death was pancreatic cancer. He had faced the disease since March 2019 but continued to host Jeopardy! the entire time. He also provided regular updates about his chemotherapy and other treatments. With the news on Sunday, fans on Twitter immediately began mourning the legendary game show host. They posted several messages talking about how 2020 is the "worst year ever" and said that the world will never be the same. Others began reminiscing about their childhoods and how Trebek impacted their lives. Some said that they were forced to watch the game show by elderly relatives and that they grew to love it due to Trebek's hosting ability and charisma. The tributes continued on Sunday as more people heard the heartbreaking news.

RIP Alex Trebek. What a guy. — Lawrence Gridin (@LawrenceGridin) November 8, 2020 RIP Alex Trebek 😭 https://t.co/R0kTrwrDcg — Mark Riffenburg (@ItsJustMarkNV) November 8, 2020 There were several people on Twitter Sunday afternoon that were only able to react with shock after hearing that Trebek passed away. They knew that he had cancer, but they still were not quite prepared for the news that he was no longer alive. They could only react with very short and heartfelt messages. Despite only having the ability to write one or two words in the immediate aftermath of his death, the fans still took time to mention that Trebek was a beloved figure. prevnext

Sean Connery and Alex Trebek in the same week. 😥😥😥 — Le Redresseur (@le_redresseur) November 8, 2020 A week after Sean Connery, Alex Trebek has passed away. — Dan Abrams 🏚 (@TheDanAbrams) November 8, 2020 The year 2020 has been full of stunning deaths, but the past week featured two that caught fans by surprise. Sean Conner died at the age of 90 after spending his post-acting life in the Bahamas. Days later, Trebek also passed away after facing pancreatic cancer. People on Twitter reacted to the two deaths and said that they can't handle anything more in 2020. prevnext

rest in peace alex trebek......the fond memories i have of watching him host jeopardy in the evening will never be replaced. — rini. (@baumbachbitch) November 8, 2020 RIP Alex Trebek... Jeopardy will never be the same, man. 😭 — Bradley Coots (@coots_bradley) November 8, 2020 "I think Alex Trebek's death will hit people (myself included) very hard, especially if you were a frequent Jeopardy! viewer. It was someone you saw every single day, someone whose voice you instantly recognized. Alex Trebek was a part of my life and I'm so sad he's gone," one Jeopardy! fan tweeted on Sunday afternoon. Many others joined in and talked about how Trebek made a major impact on their lives. prevnext

Brb gonna cry about Alex Trebek — Ellie Button (@daanooche) November 8, 2020 I don’t even have the words. Rip Alex Trebek. ❤️ — Tessa LaVergne (@tessablavergne) November 8, 2020 "OH NO. Rest in peace to the all-time great," TV host Rich Eisen tweeted on Sunday afternoon. He was one of the many people posting tributes to Trebek after hearing about the host's death. There were several people that expressed the opinion that no one could touch Trebek in terms of greatness. Some people came close, but the Jeopardy! host sat alone at the top of the TV hosting mountain. prevnext

Not Alex Trebek....they mines well cancel Jeopardy. Thank You 2020. we grew up on Jeopardy 😭😭😭😭 — Nehemiah hall (@Namanaspeaks) November 8, 2020 I've loved Alex Trebek since I was a kid. Anytime I visited my great-grandmother's house, no one could turn the channel until after #Jeopardy went off. I used to be so annoyed, lol...until I ended up loving Alex + his show — Brannon (@Brannona) November 8, 2020 "RIP to the man who singlehandedly created a demilitarized zone between Gen X kids and their dads," wrote comedian Christian Finnegan. There were several people on social media Sunday talking about how they initially disliked Jeopardy!. However, they quickly grew to adore the show thanks to Trebek. prevnext

alex trebek seemed like he’d be a cool ass grandpa 😭 — THE $WANDALORIAN (ACAB!) (@swannyszn) November 8, 2020 Knew this was coming. Still not ready. RIP to the greatest host of all time, Alex Trebek 💔 https://t.co/Kn4HfqpAAT — Philip Obenschain (@pobenschain) November 8, 2020 "The only friend I saw everyday," one person wrote in a tribute on Sunday. Several people referred to Trebek as a long-lost family member that they hoped to see every Thanksgiving. Others talked about how the host was a true friend even though he only talked to citizens of the country through TV screens. prevnext